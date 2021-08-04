TRNSMT Festival 2021 is confirmed: Dates, tickets, line-up and more

Festival-goers will be able to attend TRNSMT Festival this summer. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Festival organisers has confirmed that the Glasgow Green event will be going ahead at full capacity. Find out everything we know so far.

TRNSMT Festival is officially going ahead in 2021.

The event - which takes place at Glasgow Green - pushed its dates back this year from July to September in the hopes of being free of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it looks like the move has paid off as organisers announced that the Scottish festival would be taking place this year.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including its new dates, who's on the line-up and if you can still get tickets.

TRNSMT Festival will take place in 2021. Picture: Press

Is TRNSMT Festival going ahead in 2021?

Yes, TRNSMT Festival is going ahead, with organisers confirming the good news on 3 August this year. Taking to social media, organisers wrote: "YASSS. We WILL be back together this September See you on the Green."

YASSS. We WILL be back together this September💥



See you on the Green. #cinchxTRNSMT pic.twitter.com/kNZtqFjd4L — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) August 3, 2021

What are the dates for TRNSMT 2021?

Having been pushed back a couple of months due to COVID fears, the festival will now take place from 10-12 September.

Festival director Geoff Ellis previously explained: "September gives us the opportunity to put on the best festival we can for our fans after such a long time without any live music, and we will, of course, work with all relevant authorities to ensure we follow any guidelines that may be in place in September."

Courteeners are among the headliners at TRNSMT 2021. Picture: Press

Who's on the TRNSMT 2021 line-up?

TRNSMT will see Courteeners headline the Friday night of the festival, while Liam Gallagher tops the bill on the Saturday night.

Because of scheduling issues, Lewis Capaldi has also been replaced by The Chemical Brothers on the Sunday night of the festival.

Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of Sam Fender, Blossoms, Inhaler and Sports Team, while the King Tut’s Stage includes Little Simz, Joy Crookes, The Lathums, Primal Scream, Keane, Becky Hill, Twin Atlantic, Picture This, Sea Girls Snow Patrol, Ash, Dermot Kennedy, Amy Macdonald, Declan McKenna and Tom Odell.

Can you still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for TRNSMT Festival. Head to trnsmtfest.com/tickets for more info.

