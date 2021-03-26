TRNSMT festival rescheduled to September 2021

TRNSMT Festival back in 2019. Picture: Gaelle Beri/Press

Plus, The Chemical Brothers, Primal Scream and more added to line-up.

TRNSMT Festival has been re-scheduled for September 2021.

The three-day event, which takes place on Glasgow Green, was due to happen in July, but now has new dates of 10 to 12 September 2021.

Because of scheduling issues, Lewis Capaldi has been replaced by The Chemical Brothers on the Sunday, but added to the bill are Primal Scream, Dermot Kennedy, Becky Hill and others.

We’re moving from 9th-11th July to 10th-12th September! Read our statement 👇

HERE WE GOOO! 🚀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #TRNSMT2021

Last remaining tickets on sale NOW ~ https://t.co/P6LlXfghqf pic.twitter.com/YcVkfkCeY7 — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) March 26, 2021

Friday 10 September’s Main Stage line-up includes Courteeners, Ian Brown, Sam Fender, Blossoms, Inhaler and Sports Team, while the King Tut’s Stage includes Little Simz, Joy Crookes, The Lathums and more.

Performing on Saturday 11 September will be Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, Keane, Becky Hill, Twin Atlantic, Picture This, Sea Girls and more.

Gallagher said of the event: "Brothers and Sisters, can't wait to get up to Glasgow TRNSMT and blow your minds. It's been far too long."

Closing the festival on Sunday 12 September will be The Chemical Brothers, Snow Patrol, Dermot Kennedy, Amy Macdonald, Declan McKenna, Tom Odell, Ash and more.

Liam Gallagher will headline Saturday night at TRNSMT Festival. Picture: Press

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: "We had initially hoped for the festival to take place in July as planned, but a combination of the timetable to exit lockdown and the preparation time needed to put on an event of TRNSMT’s scale means this wasn’t possible.

"September gives us the opportunity to put on the best festival we can for our fans after such a long time without any live music, and we will, of course, work with all relevant authorities to ensure we follow any guidelines that may be in place in September."

Tickets already purchased will be valid for the equivalent days in September 2021 and remaining tickets are on sale now from WWW.TRNSMTFEST.COM.