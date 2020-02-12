Kings of Leon and The Strokes to headline Sziget Festival 2020

Kings of Leon's Caleb Followill and The Strokes Julian Casablancas. Picture: 1.Press 2. Press/Jason McDonald

The two huge US bands will headline the Budapest festival alongside Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Major Lazer. See the rest of the acts announced here.

Sziget Festival has announced its headliners for 2020.

Kings of Leon and The Strokes are set top the bill at the Hungarian festival, which takes place in Budapest, Hungary from 5-11 August 2020.

Also joining them at the top of the bill at The Island of Freedom are Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Major Lazer.

Visit szigetfestival.com for tickets and more info.

THEY HAVE ARRIVED! Check out the first 80 artists of #SZIGET2020!🤘https://t.co/dz7TI06cg2 pic.twitter.com/hbk5jGcJAv — Sziget Festival (@szigetofficial) February 12, 2020

Also added to the huge line-up of 80 artists - which will be attended by over 530,000 people across seven days - are the likes of Anna Calvi, A$AP Rocky, Denzel Curry, Diplo, FKA twigs, Foals, Kaytranada, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, slowthai, Stormzy and more.

Over the years Sziget has played host to some of the most prestigious names in music, including the likes of David Bowie, Oasis, The Stone Roses, Iggy Pop, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, Sex Pistols and Kendrick Lamar.

Last year witnessed an epic headline set from the Foo Fighters, who were joined on stage by Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.

See the moment she sang with her rock star dad here:

See the first artists announced for Sziget Festival 2020:



Calvin Harris

Dua Lipa

Kings Of Leon

Major Lazer

The Strokes



Alice Merton

Alison Wonderland

Altin Gün

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anna Calvi

A$AP Rocky

ATLiens

Bakermat

Bikini Kill

Black Honey

blackbear

Bob Moses club set

Briston Maroney

Camelphat

Caribou

Chris Liebing

Claptone

Clutch

Daughter

Denzel Curry

Diplo

Dixon

Droeloe live

Ezra Collective

Fever 333

FKA twigs

Floating Points live

Foals

Foster The People

Gerd Janson

Giant Rooks

Glass Animals

I Hate Models

Jade Bird

Jamie Jones b2b Jeremy Loops

Jon Hopkins live

Joris Voorn

Joseph Capriati

Kaytranada

Keane

Kensington

Khalid

Kokoroko

Kölsch

Lewis Capaldi

Little Dragon

Little Simz

Lola Marsh

Loyle Carner

Mabel

Mark Ronson

Matador

METZ

Miles Kane

NGHTMRE

Of Monsters And Men

Parquet Courts

R3hab

Rilès

Sam Feldt live

Sasha

Seasick Steve

Sevdaliza

Sigrid

Slowthai

Solardo

Stanton Warriors

Stormzy

Tom Walker

Tourist

TroyBoi

Viagra Boys

Volac

What So Not live