Kings of Leon and The Strokes to headline Sziget Festival 2020
12 February 2020, 15:24 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 16:14
The two huge US bands will headline the Budapest festival alongside Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Major Lazer. See the rest of the acts announced here.
Sziget Festival has announced its headliners for 2020.
Kings of Leon and The Strokes are set top the bill at the Hungarian festival, which takes place in Budapest, Hungary from 5-11 August 2020.
Also joining them at the top of the bill at The Island of Freedom are Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Major Lazer.
Visit szigetfestival.com for tickets and more info.
THEY HAVE ARRIVED! Check out the first 80 artists of #SZIGET2020!🤘https://t.co/dz7TI06cg2 pic.twitter.com/hbk5jGcJAv— Sziget Festival (@szigetofficial) February 12, 2020
Also added to the huge line-up of 80 artists - which will be attended by over 530,000 people across seven days - are the likes of Anna Calvi, A$AP Rocky, Denzel Curry, Diplo, FKA twigs, Foals, Kaytranada, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, slowthai, Stormzy and more.
Over the years Sziget has played host to some of the most prestigious names in music, including the likes of David Bowie, Oasis, The Stone Roses, Iggy Pop, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, Sex Pistols and Kendrick Lamar.
Last year witnessed an epic headline set from the Foo Fighters, who were joined on stage by Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.
See the moment she sang with her rock star dad here:
See the first artists announced for Sziget Festival 2020:
Calvin Harris
Dua Lipa
Kings Of Leon
Major Lazer
The Strokes
Alice Merton
Alison Wonderland
Altin Gün
Amyl and the Sniffers
Anna Calvi
A$AP Rocky
ATLiens
Bakermat
Bikini Kill
Black Honey
blackbear
Bob Moses club set
Briston Maroney
Camelphat
Caribou
Chris Liebing
Claptone
Clutch
Daughter
Denzel Curry
Diplo
Dixon
Droeloe live
Ezra Collective
Fever 333
FKA twigs
Floating Points live
Foals
Foster The People
Gerd Janson
Giant Rooks
Glass Animals
I Hate Models
Jade Bird
Jamie Jones b2b Jeremy Loops
Jon Hopkins live
Joris Voorn
Joseph Capriati
Kaytranada
Keane
Kensington
Khalid
Kokoroko
Kölsch
Lewis Capaldi
Little Dragon
Little Simz
Lola Marsh
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mark Ronson
Matador
METZ
Miles Kane
NGHTMRE
Of Monsters And Men
Parquet Courts
R3hab
Rilès
Sam Feldt live
Sasha
Seasick Steve
Sevdaliza
Sigrid
Slowthai
Solardo
Stanton Warriors
Stormzy
Tom Walker
Tourist
TroyBoi
Viagra Boys
Volac
What So Not live