Standon Calling 2021 forced to cancel Sunday night due to flooding

Standon Calling 2021 forced to cancel Sunday night of festival due to flooding

Standon Calling 2021 was forced to cancel Sunday night due to flooding. Picture: Julian Eales/ Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The festival, which takes place in Hertfordshire, was forced to abandon its final day caused by heavy rain and flooding.

Standon Calling was forced to cancel the final night of its 2021 instalment last week.

The festival - which takes place in the grounds of Standon Lordship, near to the beautiful village of Standon, Hertfordshire - went ahead this weekend from 22-25 July 2021.

However, the music event - which had a capacity of 15,000 and saw headliners in Bastille and Hot Chip - was hit by a storm at 5pm on the Sunday, which brought proceedings to a standstill.

The show has stopped due to the storm and the risk of lightning. Your safety is our top priority. We will resume once its safe to do so. — Standon Calling (@StandonCalling) July 25, 2021

By 9.20pm, the event - which was set to be closed by Primal Scream - made the decision to close the festival entirely and advised customers to try and make their way home early if possible.

Taking to their official social platforms, they wrote: "Unfortunately due to flooding we will no longer be able to proceed with the Sunday evening of the festival. If you can safely leave the site this evening please do so as soon as possible. We are working on getting everyone off site as safely and quickly as possible. Please bear with us as we are experiencing considerable delays exiting the car parks."

They added: "Please do not attempt to drive if you are intoxicated. If you are unable to leave site safely (for example if you are intoxicated, your lift cannot get to you or you can’t get to your public transport this evening) please head to the Campsite Office in the Village Green (or reception if you are in boutique or Lavish Lands) where we will be providing details on the provisions we will be making for you. In the meantime please stay as warm, hydrated and dry as possible. We will post the latest updates straight to the Campsite Office as well as on twitter and our web page."

Hertfordshire Police said it worked with organisers to get "everyone off site as safely and quickly as possible".

Due to flooding @StandonCalling has cancelled. Do not head into the Standon and Puckeridge area unless your journey is essential. @StandonCalling vehicles leaving the festival site will take precedence over other traffic.



There is likely to be delays please be patient — East Herts Police (@EastHertsPolice) July 25, 2021

Alongside Primal Scream, Craig David, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and De La Soul were among the acts due to play on Sunday.

Festival-goers also reacted to the news, with one calling the sudden rainfall "Glastonbury-esque!"

That escalated fast! I've never seen so much rain come down so quickly in such a short space of time. Even my umbrella wouldn't do it's job. Glastonbury-esqe! — Crispy (@HomemadeCrisp) July 25, 2021

As instructed, many had to leave their belongings behind in the hopes of collecting them the next day.

Shivaunne wrote: "I had to leave my car as had 3 small children with me and after 2 hours in the car park not moving I arranged to be collected instead."

I had to leave my car as had 3 small children with me and after 2 hours in the car park not moving I arranged to be collected instead. I won’t be able to get back for my car until lunchtime tomorrow — Shivaunne (@shivaunne_b) July 25, 2021

