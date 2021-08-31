The Secret Garden Party Festival announces 2022 return

The Saturday spectacle at Secret Garden Party. Picture: Andrew Whitton/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The festival has announced its return after a five year hiatus. Find out when it will take place and how you can buy tickets.

The Secret Garden Party is back! The festival, which announced it would be closing its doors for good back in 2017, has now confirmed it will return next year.

Find out everything we know about the festival coming back, including its dates for 2022 and how to buy tickets.

Is The Secret Garden Party festival returning?

Yes. The festival has announced its return for 2022.

Festival founder Freddie Fellowes explained in a statement: "20 years ago, I started out with a set of ideas as to what makes a good party as well as the most perfect venue for it. Much has changed since our first Garden Party, when there was nothing else like it in the UK: Facebook, YouTube and Twitter had yet to be invented and no one knew what a boutique festival was, let alone Glamping.

"Since then, the Garden Party has defined and redefined outdoor events in the UK and we have done so as a collective of truly independent outsiders.

"We have never compromised our principles and we never will. SGP has always been a beacon of what you can do within those terms and, as imitation (being the sincerest form of flattery) proves, it has set the bar for everyone else going forward.

"It was exactly because of those principles, and the love of those who have made the Garden Party what it is, that we closed our doors in 2017.

"But things have changed since then, and in ways we never foresaw.

"To take the luxury of being able to create and curate a party such as the SGP for granted, after the last few years, would be a crime indeed. At the risk of being done for plagiarism; we are stardust, we are golden, we are billion-year-old carbon and we’ve got to get ourselves back to the garden."

He added: "Secret Garden Party is a chance to personally connect with fantastic people again. And it will be a PARTY TAILOR MADE BY YOU, FOR YOU.Don’t forget - THIS IS A SERIOUS PARTY!"

When is The Secret Garden Party 2022?

The Secret Garden Party will take place from 21-24 July 2022.

Crowds watch Marina & The Diamonds at Secret Garden Party 2021. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Can you buy tickets for Secret Garden Party?

Anyone wishing to attend the festival must sign up to a pre-registration on Wednesday 1 September from 00:00 BST from www.secretgardenparty.com

Once signed up and accepted, applicants can buy tickets on Monday 27 September from 6am.

