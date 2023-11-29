Rock en Seine festival 2024: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack, Fred Again... and Måneskin have been confirmed for Rock en Seine 2024. Picture: 1. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images 2. Panucci/Corbis via Getty Images 3.Theo Batterham 4. Scott Legato/Getty Images

The Parisian festival has announced the first wave of its incredible line-up for 2024, with headliners including LCD Soundsystem, The Smile, Fred Again... and Massive Attack.

Rock en Seine Festival has shared the first wave of its line-up for 2024.

The French festival - which takes place at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Paris on 2 from 25th - 23rd August 2024 - will play host to headliners, which include Fred again., LCD Soundsystem, Måneskin, Massive Attack, PJ Harvey, The Offspring and The Smile.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including who's headlining, who joins them on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

What date is Rock en Seine 2024?

Rock en Seine takes place from August 22 - 25 at Domaine national de Saint-Cloud.

Rock en Seine Festival returns for 2023. Picture: Christian Bertrand / Alamy Stock Photo

Who is headlining Rock en Seine 2024?

25 August: LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, The Smile, Róisin Murphy, Zaho De Sagazan

22 August: Måneskin, The Hives

23 August: Fred again.., Jungle, Olivia Dean, Soulwax

24 August: Massive Attack, The Offspring, The Kills, Inhaler, Blonde Redhead

Can you buy tickets for Rock en Seine Festival 2024?

Tickets will go on general sale from https://www.rockenseine.com/en/ on 1st December at 11 am GMT.

What else can you expect from Rock en Seine Festival 2024?

Matthieu Ducos, GM at Rock en Seine Festival, says: “20 years after starting the festival, we’re very excited to announce the first bands of the line up of the next edition, mixing the most talented artists we had for our very beginning in 2003 (PJ Harvey and Massive Attack) and some of the hottest talents at the moment (including Fred again.. and Måneskin). This year we’ll make sure the festival shines like never before in the wake of the flame of the Olympics in Paris during summer.”



More names are expected to be announced soon.