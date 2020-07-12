The return of outdoor gigs: What should you expect?

The UK Government announced that outdoor music events can take place from 11 July. Picture: Getty Creative/ Maskot

This week it was announced that outdoor music events could take place, but what does the move actually mean for live music?

This week saw the Government announce another change to lockdown measures.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said during a televised Downing Street briefing that the move was "an important milestone for [...] performing artists, who have been waiting patiently in the wings since March”.

He added: “Of course we won’t see crowds flooding into their venues, but from July 11 our theatres, operas, dance and music shows can start putting on outdoor performances to socially distant audiences.

“That means theatregoers can experience a live play for the first time in months at places like the stunning Minack Theatre in Cornwall, and music lovers can attend Glyndebourne this summer.”

Now that outdoor events can open, what does it actually mean for outdoor gigs and day festivals? And what are the rules that have to be followed? Find out more below.

More businesses and venues will be able to reopen in England if they are COVID-19 Secure.



➡️ https://t.co/u1A6XADgV1 pic.twitter.com/gn2VMGgPzw — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 9, 2020

What can we expect from outdoor gigs and music events?

From 11 July, outdoor performances in front of a live audience can take place.

The capacity for outdoor venues will be reduced so music-lovers can maintain social distancing measures.

Organisers will be asked to have an online ticketing system and record visitor details in case they are needed by the track and trace system.

What about indoor gigs and venues?

Indoor rehearsals and indoor performances for broadcast should only happen where no audience is present.

A number of "test events" will take place indoors to see how venues could operate with social distancing measures in place.

They include a performance by the London Symphony Orchestra at St. Luke’s Church and performances at the London Palladium and Butlin's holiday parks.