Leeds Festival 2021 in pictures
30 August 2021, 09:41 | Updated: 30 August 2021, 10:03
The festival has closed its doors for another year. See some of our snaps of the event of some of your favourite artists.
Reading and Leeds Festival took place from
Get some of the biggest highlights of the festival, from Liam Liam Gallagher's headline performance, to Jake Bugg's secret set.
The crowds were thrilled to be back at their first Leeds festival in two years.
Liam Gallagher headlined Friday night at Leeds Festival's Main Stage East, where he dedicated Live Forever to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away this last week, aged 80.
Wolf Alice played the Friday night on Main Stage East.
Biffy Clyro played hits from across their career and their most recent album A Celebration of Endings.
Newly married Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden donned a powder pink suit for their set.
Tom Grennan played hits from across his two albums Lighting Matches and Evering Road.
Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg played a secret set at the festival.
Yungblud put his best foot forward and had the crowds whipped up into a frenzy.
The Snuts played their number one debut album W.L. at the festival.
Sam Fender treated fans to tracks from his debut studio album as well as his forthcoming record Seventeen Going Under ahead of Catfish and The Bottlemen's headline set on Main Stage West.
Inhaler played a daytime set at the festival on Saturday.
Sports Team also gave an energetic display on Saturday.
Nothing But Thieves played a matinee set at the festival this weekend.
Stormzy brought out England and Man City footballer Jack Grealish during his headline set on Saturday.
Two Door Cinema Club took to the stage at Leeds Festival on Sunday daytime...
... As did The Wombats, whose Fix Yourself, Not the World album will be out next year.
Post Malone brought Leeds festival to a triumphant close on Sunday.
Reading and Leeds Festival returns in 2022...