Leeds Festival 2021 in pictures

Leeds Festival 2021 highlights. Picture: Jon Mo Photography /Getty

The festival has closed its doors for another year. See some of our snaps of the event of some of your favourite artists.

Reading and Leeds Festival took place from

Get some of the biggest highlights of the festival, from Liam Liam Gallagher's headline performance, to Jake Bugg's secret set.

The crowds were thrilled to be back at their first Leeds festival in two years.

The crowds at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Liam Gallagher headlined Friday night at Leeds Festival's Main Stage East, where he dedicated Live Forever to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away this last week, aged 80.

Liam Gallagher at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Wolf Alice played the Friday night on Main Stage East.

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Biffy Clyro played hits from across their career and their most recent album A Celebration of Endings.

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Newly married Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden donned a powder pink suit for their set.

Tom Ogden at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Tom Grennan played hits from across his two albums Lighting Matches and Evering Road.

Tom Grennan at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg played a secret set at the festival.

Jake Bugg at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Yungblud put his best foot forward and had the crowds whipped up into a frenzy.

Yungbluod at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The Snuts played their number one debut album W.L. at the festival.

The Snuts at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Sam Fender treated fans to tracks from his debut studio album as well as his forthcoming record Seventeen Going Under ahead of Catfish and The Bottlemen's headline set on Main Stage West.

Sam Fender at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Inhaler played a daytime set at the festival on Saturday.

Inhaler at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Sports Team also gave an energetic display on Saturday.

Sports Team at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Nothing But Thieves played a matinee set at the festival this weekend.

Nothing But Thieves at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Stormzy brought out England and Man City footballer Jack Grealish during his headline set on Saturday.

Stormzy at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Two Door Cinema Club took to the stage at Leeds Festival on Sunday daytime...

Two Door Cinema Club. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

... As did The Wombats, whose Fix Yourself, Not the World album will be out next year.

The Wombats at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Post Malone brought Leeds festival to a triumphant close on Sunday.

Post Malone at Leeds Festival 2021. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Reading and Leeds Festival returns in 2022...