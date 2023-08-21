Reading & Leeds 2023: Get the latest weather forecast here

Reading & Leeds stages with crowds inset. Picture: 1. Jo Hale/Redferns 2. Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty 3. Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

As Reading & Leeds festivals prepare to open their doors for 2023, we look at the weather forecasts so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reading and Leeds 2023 is set to take place this weekend.

The twin festivals - which are hosted in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively - will see Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and The 1975 headline, with many more joining them on the bill.

The festival is sure to be a bumper year, but will festival-organisers have to pack their wellies and a rain mac or sunglasses and sun cream? Get the latest weather forecast for Reading and Leeds 2023 below.

What will the weather be like at Reading Festival 2023?

See the weather forecast for Reading Festival so far, courtesy of BBC Weather.

Thursday 24th August: When the festival opens its doors, Richfield Avenue should see "sunny intervals and a gentle breeze," with highs of 23 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

Friday 25th August: "Drizzle and a gentle breeze" is currently on the cards for the Friday, with highs of 20 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

Saturday 26th August: Saturday has a similar outlook, as the Friday night with "Drizzle and a gentle breeze" and temperatures hitting highs of 19 degrees and lows of 11 degrees forecasted.

Sunday 27th August: "Light rain and a gentle breeze" is also predicted on the last night of the festival, with temperatures peaking at 19 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

Monday 28th August: When most campers pack up to leave, the festival is predicted to have "light rain showers and a gentle breeze" with highs of 19 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

Get the most up to date Reading Festival weather forecast here.

What's the weather for Leeds Festival 2023?

Thursday 24th August: "Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze" is predicted when Leeds Festival opens its doors, with highs of 19 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

Friday 25th August: "Light rain and a gentle breeze" is currently on the cards for the Friday of the festival, with highs of 18 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

Saturday 26th August: "Light rain and showers" are predicted for the Saturday, with will see temperatures hitting highs of 18 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

Sunday 27th August: "Drizzle and a gentle breeze" is promised for the closing night so far, with highs of 18 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

Monday 28th August: "Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze" is predicted for the morning after the festival comes to a close, with most campers packing up their tends on a day which has highs of 19 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

Get the most up to date weather forecast for Leeds Festival here.