Tramlines 2023: Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners & Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott to headline

Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott will headline Tramlines 2023. Picture: 1. Robin Pope/Press 2. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 3. Press

The Sheffield festival will also play host to the likes of DMA'S, Blossoms and Bloc Party. Get the line-up so far and how to buy tickets.

Tramlines have announced their line-up for 2023.

The 15th edition of the festival, which takes place at Hillsborough Park from 21st - 23rd July, will see Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners & Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott headline, with many more acts confirmed on the bill.

Find out who else joins them on the Tramlines line-up, and how to buy tickets.

Courteeners will headline this year's @Tramlines Festival in Sheffield on Saturday 22nd July. Final tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday at 12pm from https://t.co/XQGZGxpoiE pic.twitter.com/khqw1lbhoe — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) January 31, 2023

What dates is Tramlines 2023?

Tramlines festival takes place from 21st - 23rd July 2023 at Hillsborough Park.

Who's headlining Tramlines 2023?

Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will headline The Sarah Nulty Main Stage this year.

DMA'S are among the acts confirmed for Tramlines 2023. Picture: Twitter/Press

Who's on the Tramlines 2023 line-up?

Joining Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners & Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott on the line-up are DMA’S, Blossoms, Kaiser Chiefs, Sugababes, Bloc Party, Sea Girls, Circa Waves, The Enemy (Special Guests), Pale Waves, Beabadoobee, Kate Nash, Katy B, Red Rum Club, Reverend and the Makers, The Zutons (Special Guests), Black Honey, Spector, Cian Ducrot, The Beths, The Bug Club, Rachel Chinouriri, The Mary Wallopers, Deadletter, Coco, Dead Pony, Stone, High Sch00l, Prima Queen, Modernlove, Wunderhorse, Matilda Mann, Lizzie Esau, Rumbi Tauro, Amaroun, JETSKI, Delilah Bon, October Drift, Franz Von, Vivas, Deuxe, JxK, DJ Lamour, Courting, Creeping Jean, Weekend Recovery, Philipa Zawe, (Special Guests) and Everly Pregnant Brothers.

The comedy stage line-up so far includes: Omid Djalili, Jonathan Pie, Paul Smith Scott Bennett, Raul Kohli, Myq Kaplin, Harry Stachini, Tom Wrigglesworth, John Hastings, Daisy Earl, Danny McLoughlin, Nina Gilligan, Tamer Kattan, Kazeem Jamal Plus hosts: Jojo Sutherland, Jarred Christmas and Emmanuel Sonubi.

Are Tramlines 2023 tickets on sale?

Day tickets will now go on sale from www.tramlines.org.uk and the final batch of Weekend tickets are available to buy this Friday 3rd February from 12pm.

