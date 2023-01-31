On Air Now
The Sheffield festival will also play host to the likes of DMA'S, Blossoms and Bloc Party. Get the line-up so far and how to buy tickets.
Tramlines have announced their line-up for 2023.
The 15th edition of the festival, which takes place at Hillsborough Park from 21st - 23rd July, will see Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners & Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott headline, with many more acts confirmed on the bill.
Find out who else joins them on the Tramlines line-up, and how to buy tickets.
Tramlines festival takes place from 21st - 23rd July 2023 at Hillsborough Park.
Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will headline The Sarah Nulty Main Stage this year.
Joining Richard Ashcroft, Courteeners & Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott on the line-up are DMA’S, Blossoms, Kaiser Chiefs, Sugababes, Bloc Party, Sea Girls, Circa Waves, The Enemy (Special Guests), Pale Waves, Beabadoobee, Kate Nash, Katy B, Red Rum Club, Reverend and the Makers, The Zutons (Special Guests), Black Honey, Spector, Cian Ducrot, The Beths, The Bug Club, Rachel Chinouriri, The Mary Wallopers, Deadletter, Coco, Dead Pony, Stone, High Sch00l, Prima Queen, Modernlove, Wunderhorse, Matilda Mann, Lizzie Esau, Rumbi Tauro, Amaroun, JETSKI, Delilah Bon, October Drift, Franz Von, Vivas, Deuxe, JxK, DJ Lamour, Courting, Creeping Jean, Weekend Recovery, Philipa Zawe, (Special Guests) and Everly Pregnant Brothers.
The comedy stage line-up so far includes: Omid Djalili, Jonathan Pie, Paul Smith Scott Bennett, Raul Kohli, Myq Kaplin, Harry Stachini, Tom Wrigglesworth, John Hastings, Daisy Earl, Danny McLoughlin, Nina Gilligan, Tamer Kattan, Kazeem Jamal Plus hosts: Jojo Sutherland, Jarred Christmas and Emmanuel Sonubi.
Day tickets will now go on sale from www.tramlines.org.uk and the final batch of Weekend tickets are available to buy this Friday 3rd February from 12pm.
