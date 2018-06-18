One Dead In Van Hit And Run At Pinkpop Festival 2018

18 June 2018, 10:55

Pinkpop Festival 2018 sign
Pinkpop Festival 2018 sign. Picture: MARCEL VAN HOORN/AFP/Getty Images

A vehicle hit four people and killed one at the Dutch music festival, where the likes of Pearl Jam and Foo Fighters headlined.

Police are searching for the driver of a white van after a vehicle struck music fans at Pinkpop Festival- killing one person before driving away.

As BBC reports, the Dutch festival was in the process of closing its doors for another year, when a vehicle ploughed into four festival-goers in the early hours of Monday (18 June), leaving one dead and three injured.

The organisers behind festival - which saw headliners in Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam - took to social media to confirm the horrific events and say they were "deeply shocked" at the news.

See their tweet below:

Belgian and German police have joined in the search for a white Fiat Doblo, which - according to witnesses - had a Dutch licence plate.

It is yet to be determined if the collision, which occured close to one of the campsites a short distance from the event, was intentional or an accident.

More to follow...

