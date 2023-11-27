Lytham Festival 2024: Dates, headliners, line-up & tickets & more

Courteeners, Hozier, Madness and James are set for headline shows at Lytham Festival 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The line-up for Lancashire’s Lytham Festival has been confirmed. Find out who's playing and how to buy tickets.

Lytham Festival has announced its headliners for 2024.

The Lancashire festival, which will take place from 3rd - 7th July - will see bill-topping performances from Hozier, Madness, Courteeners and James, accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra in a UK festival exclusive.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including who's on the line-up, when the event is taking place and how you can buy tickets.

Lytham Festival poster 2024. Picture: Press

What dates are Lytham Festival 2024?

TRNSMT Festival 2024 takes place from Wednesday 3rd - Saturday 7th July 2024.

Who's headlining Lytham 2024?

Wednesday 3rd July 2024: Hozier, with support from Brittany Howard and Lord Huron

with support from Brittany Howard and Lord Huron Friday 5th July 2024: Courteeners, with support from The Kooks and Nieve Ella

with support from and Nieve Ella Saturday 6th July 2024: Madness, with support from Rick Astley and Lightning Seeds

with support from Rick Astley and Lightning Seeds Sunday 7th July 2024: James accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra, with support from Johnny Marr

Who's on the Lytham 2024 line-up?

See the breakdown below:

Wednesday 3rd July 2024:

Hozier

Brittany Howard

Lord Huron

Thursday 4th July*:

Coming Soon*

Friday 5th July 2024:

Courteeners

The Kooks

Nieve Ella

Saturday 6th July 2024:

Madness

Rick Astley

Lightning Seeds

Sunday 7th July 2024:

James accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra.

Johnny Marr

How to buy Lytham Festival 2024 tickets:

Individual tickets for Courteeners are on sale now from lythamfestival.com, five-day passes go on general sale on Wednesday 29th November at 8am and individual tickets to the remaining nights announced will go on sale on Thursday 30th Novemberat 8am.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We love to announce the line up for Lytham Festival and once again, I am delighted we are going to bring an eclectic mix of artists to Lytham Green next summer.

"From the opening night with Hozier to closing with James, and Courteeners and Madness in between, there really is something for everyone. Mixed with that is a list of amazing special guests and support artists who will appeal to a wide range of music fans and make for very different but equally as brilliant nights.

"We still have the fifth headliner to announce. This is another exciting name and one we plan to reveal very soon alongside their U.K. tour plans.

"In the meantime, get your tickets because we are planning a fantastic Lytham Festival for 2024 and we can’t want to once again see everyone celebrating live music on Lytham Green."