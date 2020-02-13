Snow Patrol to play Latitude Festival 2020 after being forced to cancel headline set in 2019

The Chasing Cars band are returning to Henham Park after their bill-topping set was cancelled in 2019 due to a "medical issue".

Snow Patrol are among the names announced for Latitude Festival 2020.

Gary Lightbody and co have been conformed for the Suffolk festival, which takes place from 16-19 July this year.

The Chasing Cars outfit - who were forced to cancel their headline slot at Latitude last year due to an injury - will make a triumphant return in 2020 to play a coveted lunchtime slot on The Obelisk Stage.

Snow Patrol. Picture: Press

The performance will see the band celebrating 25 years in music and coincides with the release of their Reworked album release.

Snow Patrol said: “Snow Patrol are thrilled to perform our Reworked set (featuring 14 musicians no less) as special guests. Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006 we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our headline slot last year. Thank you Latitude for giving us another chance to make it up.”

Elsewhere, the likes of Kate Tempest, La Roux, Mahalia have been added to the bill as well as comedian Simon Amstell.

Th announcement comes after Haim, The Chemical Brothers and Liam Gallagher were confirmed to headline the event - as well as comedy headliner Bill Bailey.

Last year saw Stereophonics take the band's place, also taking the time to dedicate a song to the rockers during their set.

Watch the moment it happened here:

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher, Chemical Brothers and Haim to headline Latitude 2020