Siouxsie to play first performance in 10 years at Latitude Festival 2023

Siouxsie Sioux has been confirmed for Latitude 2023. Picture: George Ktistakis

By Jenny Mensah

The punk icon will headline a stage at the festival. marking her first performance in 10 years.

Siouxsie Sioux has announced a set at Latitude 2023.

The goth and punk icon will make an epic return to the stage after a 10 year hiatus to play the festival, which takes place in Henham Park, Suffolk from 20-23 July next year.

Siouxsie - whose real name is Susan Janet Ballion - will headline the BBC Sounds Stage on the Sunday night of the event, which sees music meet the arts in full colour.

The Happy House artist last performed in 2013 for Yoko Ono's instalment of Meltdown Festival.

We're thrilled to announce that #Siouxsie will be bringing her electrifying live show to Latitude 2023, headlining the BBC Sounds Stage on Sunday ✨



Weekend and Day tickets are on sale now 👉 https://t.co/gTuNWdFvXI pic.twitter.com/edsyi7AriN — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) December 15, 2022

The Spellbound legend is joined on the bill by headliners Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra.

Also confirmed for the festival are the likes of The Kooks, Metronomy, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Black Midi, The Lighting Seeds, The Proclaimers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Young Fathers, The Beths, The Big Moon, The Dinner Party and more.

Weekend and day tickets for Latitude Festival are on sale now.

