Kendrick Lamar to headline British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020 as Glastonbury rumours continue

Kendrick Lamar at Tycoon Music Festival 2019. Picture: Prince Williams/Wireimage

The Damn rapper has been confirmed to play a headline slot at the London festival in what is not been billed as an exclusive UK performance.

Kendrick Lamar has been confirmed for American Express presents British Summer Time Hyde Park.

The critically acclaimed American rapper, who released his Damn album in 2017, will play the London Park on Sunday 5 July.

Joining the DNA star will be James Blake and Brittany Howard with more acts to be announced.

The dates take place just a week after Glastonbury Festival, which the rapper has been rumoured to play this year.

Since Kendrick Lamar's date has not been billed as a UK exclusive, it still leaves space for him to appear at the Somerset festival.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (24th January) at 10am.

👑 @KendrickLamar returns to London Sunday 5th July for BST Hyde Park, with @JamesBlake & @blkfootwhtfoot.



🌳 The @AmexUK Cardmembers presale starts now: https://t.co/Wvoj5KyUtC



🌳 General Sale: 10am Friday pic.twitter.com/tNjV4te2vE — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) January 21, 2020

Also announced for the London festival so far are Little Mix, Taylor Swift and Pearl Jam - whose dates have now sold out.

VIDEO: Pearl Jam announce 11th album Gigaton

Watch Florence + The Machine play Shake It Out at BST Hyde Park last year:

READ: Taylor Swift Glastonbury confirmed to headline British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020

If Kendrick Lamar headlined Glastonbury, he would join fellow US star Swift, who is topping the bill on the Sunday night of the festival.

Emily Eavis has previously teased after Paul McCartney was announced that one headliner was a woman and both have never played before.

This puts Lamar in the frame alongside the likes of Guns N' Roses and My Chemical Romance - who are playing a gig in Milton Keynes the week before.

Find out more about Glastonbury festival here...

When does Glastonbury 2020 take place?

Glastonbury Festival takes place from 24-28 June 2020.

When can I get tickets in the resale for Glastonbury 2020?

The official Glastonbury website have announced that the resale will take place for coach tickets on "Thursday 16th April 2020 followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020."

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

Who is confirmed play Glastonbury Festival 2020?

So far, Beatles legend Paul McCartney will headline the Saturday night of the festival and Taylor Swift will top the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night of the festival.

Diana Ross will perform during the coveted Sunday Legends Tea Time slot.