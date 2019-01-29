Kendal Calling: 2019 headliners announced, plus ticket details

Courteeners 2019. Picture: Press

Courteeners, Doves, Manic Street Preachers and more will play the 2019 festival in the Lake District between 25 and 28 July.

After selling out for thirteen years in a row, Kendal Calling has announced its 2019 line-up.

Who is headlining Kendal Calling 2019?

Courteeners, Doves, Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Orbital will headline the four-day weekend of music, arts, comedy, food and drink at the Lake District’s Lowther Deer Park between 25 and 28 July 2019.

Courteeners are set to release a new album soon, so the announcement of their headline slot is timely, while Doves return from hiatus to play the festival for the first time in nine years.

Manic Street Preachers made their debut at Kendal Calling in 2017 and were keen to repeat the experience "as soon as possible".

Legends Nile Rodgers and Chic will be at the festival to provide the ultimate disco playlist - plus a bevy of Rodgers’ classic songs produced for artists such as Madonna and David Bowie - while techno giants Orbital will be unloading a massive set of dance bangers complete with a stunning visual show.

Where and when does Kendal Calling take place?

Kendal Calling takes place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 25 and 28 July 2019. As well as music, the festival includes four days of arts installations, comedy, cabaret, cinema, magic, kids’ entertainment, gourmet food and real ale.

Kendall Calling festival site. Picture: Kendall Calling press

How do I buy tickets for Kendal Calling 2019?

Tickets for Kendal Calling 2019 go on sale at 10am on Thursday 31 January 2019. You can get your hands on tickets and find out more about payment plans from www.kendalcalling.co.uk/tickets.

Tickets always sell out for the festival well in advance so fans are urged to get their tickets now to avoid disappointment.

Kendall Calling stage in 2016. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Who else is on the bill for Kendal Calling 2019?

The line-up is filled with a broad range of genres, including guitar-driven bands like The Joy Formidable and The Big Moon, plus exciting new talent for 2019 including Zuzu, Idles, hotly-tipped six-piece Sports Team and the ever-popular Glaswegian singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon.

The line-up to date includes:

Courteeners

Doves

Manic Street Preachers

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Orbital

Tom Jones

Years & Years

Rival Sons

Gerry Cinnamon

Miles Kane

Gomez

The Fratellis

Idles

KT Tunstall

Dermot Kennedy

Mystery Jets

Slowthai

Badly Drawn Boy

The Subways

Nina Nesbitt

The Joy Formidable

Dream Wife

The Big Moon

The Rifles

Blood Red Shoes

Sea Girls

Beans On Toast

Kyle Falconer

Ten Tonnes

Cassia

Sports Team

Easy Life

The Snuts

The Pearl Harts

Rascalion

Zuzu

Sophie And The Giants

Only The Poets

Average Joe

The Northern Threads

Indigi Youth

Marblmoon

Celestial North

Barry Postlethwaite

The Postcard Band

DJ Sets:

Maribou State

Leftfield

Jax Jones

High Contrast

Chris Lorenzo

Danny Howard

Darkzy

Krystal Klear

Mele

Paul Woolford

Barely Legal

Cinthie

Jungle Warriors

Monki

Waze & Odyssey

Ellie Cocks

Harriet Jaxxon

Jay Carder

Trudy Knight

For the full line-up, see www.kendalcalling.co.uk