Kendal Calling: 2019 headliners announced, plus ticket details
29 January 2019, 19:15 | Updated: 29 January 2019, 19:25
Courteeners, Doves, Manic Street Preachers and more will play the 2019 festival in the Lake District between 25 and 28 July.
After selling out for thirteen years in a row, Kendal Calling has announced its 2019 line-up.
Who is headlining Kendal Calling 2019?
Courteeners, Doves, Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Orbital will headline the four-day weekend of music, arts, comedy, food and drink at the Lake District’s Lowther Deer Park between 25 and 28 July 2019.
Courteeners are set to release a new album soon, so the announcement of their headline slot is timely, while Doves return from hiatus to play the festival for the first time in nine years.
Manic Street Preachers made their debut at Kendal Calling in 2017 and were keen to repeat the experience "as soon as possible".
Legends Nile Rodgers and Chic will be at the festival to provide the ultimate disco playlist - plus a bevy of Rodgers’ classic songs produced for artists such as Madonna and David Bowie - while techno giants Orbital will be unloading a massive set of dance bangers complete with a stunning visual show.
Where and when does Kendal Calling take place?
Kendal Calling takes place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District between 25 and 28 July 2019. As well as music, the festival includes four days of arts installations, comedy, cabaret, cinema, magic, kids’ entertainment, gourmet food and real ale.
How do I buy tickets for Kendal Calling 2019?
Tickets for Kendal Calling 2019 go on sale at 10am on Thursday 31 January 2019. You can get your hands on tickets and find out more about payment plans from www.kendalcalling.co.uk/tickets.
Tickets always sell out for the festival well in advance so fans are urged to get their tickets now to avoid disappointment.
Who else is on the bill for Kendal Calling 2019?
The line-up is filled with a broad range of genres, including guitar-driven bands like The Joy Formidable and The Big Moon, plus exciting new talent for 2019 including Zuzu, Idles, hotly-tipped six-piece Sports Team and the ever-popular Glaswegian singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon.
The line-up to date includes:
Courteeners
Doves
Manic Street Preachers
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Orbital
Tom Jones
Years & Years
Rival Sons
Gerry Cinnamon
Miles Kane
Gomez
The Fratellis
Idles
KT Tunstall
Dermot Kennedy
Mystery Jets
Slowthai
Badly Drawn Boy
The Subways
Nina Nesbitt
The Joy Formidable
Dream Wife
The Big Moon
The Rifles
Blood Red Shoes
Sea Girls
Beans On Toast
Kyle Falconer
Ten Tonnes
Cassia
Sports Team
Easy Life
The Snuts
The Pearl Harts
Rascalion
Zuzu
Sophie And The Giants
Only The Poets
Average Joe
The Northern Threads
Indigi Youth
Marblmoon
Celestial North
Barry Postlethwaite
The Postcard Band
DJ Sets:
Maribou State
Leftfield
Jax Jones
High Contrast
Chris Lorenzo
Danny Howard
Darkzy
Krystal Klear
Mele
Paul Woolford
Barely Legal
Cinthie
Jungle Warriors
Monki
Waze & Odyssey
Ellie Cocks
Harriet Jaxxon
Jay Carder
Trudy Knight
For the full line-up, see www.kendalcalling.co.uk