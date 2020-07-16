Summer Encore Festival to stream classic gigs from The Killers, The Cure, Royal Blood & more

The Killers' Brandon Flowers, The Cure's Robert Smith and Royal Blood. Picture: 1. Douglas Mason/Getty Images 2. Press/ Andy Vella 3. Press/Perou

The online festival will feature memorable concerts from the likes of Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka, Amy Winehouse, The Who, Green Day, Paul McCartney and more.

Classic gigs from the likes of The Killers, The Cure, and Queen are set to be shown in Summer Encore Festival.

The online festival, which was announced by Quell Concerts by Stingray - the world’s leading streaming service for full-length concerts and music documentaries on demand - will feature three weeks of iconic shows from across the musical spectrum.

Week 1 of the event, which takes place from 29 July - 1 August, will play host to everything from Queen Live at Wembley Stadium to Royal Blood at Eurocknees in 2017.

Week 2 will give music-lovers the opportunity to see The Rolling Stones' Sweet Summer Sun set at Hyde Park and The Killers at V Festival 2014.

Fans can also experience Amy Winehouse's 2007 show at Eurockeennes De Belfort in Week 3 of the online festival, while rollin back the years to The Cure's 2012 gig at the same event.

Summer Encore Festival kicks off on Wednesday 29 July and runs until Tuesday 18 August 2020.

Qello Concerts by Stingray have announced Summer Encore Festival. Picture: Press/Qello Concerts

See Qello Concerts Summer Encore Festival's Full Line-Up

WEEK 1: JULY 29 – AUGUST 4

QUEEN LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM

PINK FLOYD LIVE AT KNEBWORTH 1990 – VOLUME III

SHAKIRA LIVE FROM PARIS

WU-TANG CLAN LIVE IN MONTREUX

MUMFORD & SONS THE ROAD TO RED ROCKS

ELLIE GOULDING LIVE AT MAIN SQUARE 2016*

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS VINA DEL MAR 2000*

THE LUMINEERS LIVE AT MUSILAC 2017*

ROYAL BLOOD EUROCKEENNESS 2017*

GREGORY PORTER NICE JAZZ FESTIVAL 2012*

WEEK 2: AUGUST 5 – AUGUST 11

THE ROLLING STONES SWEET SUMMER SUN: HYDE PARK LIVE

PAUL McCARTNEY LIVE AT KNEBWORTH 1990 – VOLUME 1

JANIS JOPLIN 50th ANNIVERSARY OF WOODSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL: THE WOODSTOCK DIARIES

SHERYL CROW MILES FROM MEMPHIS LIVE AT THE PANTAGES THEATRE

THE KILLERS LIVE AT V FESTIVAL 2014

COLDPLAY LIVE AT CIGALE 2012*

TOTO VINA DEL MAR 2004*

BECK LIVE AT LES EUROCKEENNES FESTIVAL 2016*

JACK JOHNSON MAIN SQUARE 2014*

INXS VINA DEL MAR 2003*

WEEK 3: AUGUST 12 – AUGUST 18

CARLOS SANTANA GREATEST HITS: LIVE AT MONTREUX 2011

KATY PERRY LIVE AT ROCK IN RIO BRAZIL 2015**

THE WHO LIVE AT HYDE PARK

BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS LIVE IN CONCERT

SAM SMITH LIVE AT V FESTIVAL 2014

GREEN DAY BULLET IN A BIBLE

AMY WINEHOUSE LIVE AT EUROCKEENNES DE BELFORT 2007*

THE CURE TOURNEE 2012 AUX EUROCKEENNES DE BELFORT*

MICHAEL KIWANUKA LIVE: GAROROCK FESTIVAL 2017*

DAMIAN MARLEY EUROCK 15*

OF MONSTERS AND MEN MAIN SQUARE FESTIVAL

*FREE CONCERTS