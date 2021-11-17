Cross The Tracks Festival 2022: Dates, headliners and tickets

17 November 2021, 17:03

The Brockwell Park festival has confirmed it will re-open its doors next year. Find out when it will take place and how to buy tickets.

By Jenny Mensah

Cross The Tracks has confirmed its return for 2022.

South London's Soul, Jazz and Funk festival announced its plans to return to Brockwell Park next summer and has even shared its first line-up, with Khruangbin and more confirmed.

Find out everything we know about next year's instalment of of the festival including its date, location, line-up and tickets.

READ MORE: Cross The Tracks 2021 in pictures

Cross The Tracks took place at Brixton's Brockwell Park
Cross The Tracks will take place at Brixton's Brockwell Park. Picture: Gary Jones Photography

When is Cross The Tracks 2022?

Cross The Tracks 2022 takes place on Sunday 5 June.

Where does Cross The Tracks 2022 take place?

The festival will return to Brockwell Park for its 2022 edition.

Cross The Tracks 2022 Line-Up poster
Cross The Tracks 2022 Line-Up so far. Picture: Press

Who's on the Cross The Tracks 2022 line-up?

So far, the acts for next year's event include Khruangbin, Joy Crookes Patrice Rushen, Sampa The Great and Romare Live will be joined by Norman Jay MBE, Roy Ayers, Channel One, Jamz Supernova, with many more to be announced more across six stages. 

Are Cross The Tracks 2021 tickets on sale?

Yes, visit xthetracks.com to buy tickets and to find out more about next year's instalment of the festival.

