Cross The Tracks Festival 2021 in pictures

The finale at Cross The Tracks 2021. Picture: Gary Jones Photography

Brixton's Soul, Jazz and Funk festival took place this weekend in Brockwell Park with Lianne La Havas as a special headliner. Find out what went down.

Cross The Tracks took place on Sunday 5 September celebrating music, art and culture with special performances, workshops, street food and craft beer.

The jazz, funk and soul festival, saw performances from the likes of Lianne La Havas, The Cinematic Orchestra and Sister Sledge, alongside DJ sets.

Get some highlights from the festival here.

Thousands of festival-goers descended on Brockwell Park for Cross The Tracks on Sunday (6 September).

Cross The Tracks took place at Brixton's Brockwell Park. Picture: Gary Jones Photography

Workshops and wellness events also took place at the music event.

Festival-goers practice meditation at Cross The Tracks 2021. Picture: Gary Jones Photography

New Zealand singer-songwriter Jordan Rakei played an afternoon slot on the Mainline stage:

Jordan Rakei at Cross The Tracks 2021. Picture: Gary Jones Photography

The Cinematic Orchestra also graced the festival's main stage.

The Cinematic Orchestra at Cross The Tracks 2021. Picture: Gary Jones Photography

Sister Sledge played a crowd-pleasing set ahead of Lianne La Havas headline slot.

Sister Sledge at Cross The Tracks 2021. Picture: Gary Jones Photography

Lianne La Havas played a stunning set at the festival, performing tracks from across her three studio albums.

Lianne La Havas at Cross The Tracks 2021. Picture: Gary Jones Photography

The London born singer-songwriter's set came to a stunning finale with fuchsia streamers.

Lianne La Havas at Cross The Tracks 2021. Picture: Gary Jones Photography

Cross The Tracks took place at Brockwell Park, South London on Sunday 5 September 2021.