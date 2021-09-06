Cross The Tracks Festival 2021 in pictures
6 September 2021, 19:37 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 19:47
Brixton's Soul, Jazz and Funk festival took place this weekend in Brockwell Park with Lianne La Havas as a special headliner. Find out what went down.
Cross The Tracks took place on Sunday 5 September celebrating music, art and culture with special performances, workshops, street food and craft beer.
The jazz, funk and soul festival, saw performances from the likes of Lianne La Havas, The Cinematic Orchestra and Sister Sledge, alongside DJ sets.
Get some highlights from the festival here.
READ MORE: Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 in pictures
Thousands of festival-goers descended on Brockwell Park for Cross The Tracks on Sunday (6 September).
Workshops and wellness events also took place at the music event.
New Zealand singer-songwriter Jordan Rakei played an afternoon slot on the Mainline stage:
READ MORE: All Points East 2021 in pictures
The Cinematic Orchestra also graced the festival's main stage.
Sister Sledge played a crowd-pleasing set ahead of Lianne La Havas headline slot.
Lianne La Havas played a stunning set at the festival, performing tracks from across her three studio albums.
READ MORE: Leeds Festival 2021 in pictures
The London born singer-songwriter's set came to a stunning finale with fuchsia streamers.
Cross The Tracks took place at Brockwell Park, South London on Sunday 5 September 2021.