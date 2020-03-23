BST Hyde Park where Pearl Jam is set to headline release statement amid coronavirus outbreak

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Concert In Barcelona. Picture: Jim Bennett/Redferns

The festival, which takes place in London's Hyde Park and is set to feature the grunge rockers in a UK exclusive performance, has given fans an update.

British Summer Time Hyde Park has released a statement amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, which takes place in London's Hyde Park across July 2020 and is set to host a UK exclusive performance from Pearl Jam on Friday 10 July, have updated prospective festival-goers in among these "challenging and unprecedented times".

This year's festival - which is also set to host the likes of Taylor Swift, Little Mix and Kendrick Lamar - have thanked fans for their patience and assured fans that a further statement will be made "in the coming days".

Taking to social media they wrote: "We are working hard to deliver BST Hyde Park 2020 but these are challenging and unprecedented times which remain fluid and ever changing and so over the past week we have been seeing further clarification on the government statements surrounding the emergency services and major UK events."

See their tweet here:

A message from the team. pic.twitter.com/FaC39QpExF — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) March 21, 2020

They added: "The safety, health and wellbeing of everyone is our sole priority and we ask that you follow the relevant advice and take care of yourself and your loved ones. Thank you for your patience.

BST Hyde Park's update comes as All Point East made a similar statement over the weekend.

So far, many events and festivals have been affected, with the likes of Snowbombing, SXSW, Coachella, Hit The North, and Glastonbury Festival all either cancelled or postponed.

