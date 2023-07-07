Bruce Springsteen plays first night at BST Hyde Park 2023: Full setlist

Bruce Springsteen performs at BST Hyde Park 2023. Picture: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Born To Run legend played the first of two dates at London's Hyde Park. Get the full setlist here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bruce Springsteen played an epic date at BST Hyde Park last night (6th July).

The legendary American rocker took to the stage for the first of two nights at the iconic London park with his E Street Band and played a 28-song-setlist, which included hits from across his career.

After opening with 1986 single No Surrender, The Boss treated fans to the likes of Badlands, Born In The U.S.A., Born To Run and Dancing in the Dark, plus covers of Nightshift by the Commodores and Because the Night by Patti Smith Group.

Get the full setlist below.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses deliver electrifying set at BST Hyde Park 2023

Bruce Springsteen setlist at BST Hyde Park on 6th July 2023:

1. No Surrender

2. Ghosts

3. Prove It All Night

4. Letter to You

5. The Promised Land

6. Out in the Street

7. Darlington County

8. Working on the Highway

9. Kitty's Back

10. Nightshift (Commodores cover)

11. Mary's Place

12. My Hometown

13. The River

14. Last Man Standing (acoustic with Barry Danielian on trumpet)

15. Backstreets

16. Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

17. She's the One

18. Wrecking Ball

19. The Rising

20. Badlands

21. Thunder Road

Encore:

22. Born in the U.S.A.

23. Born to Run

24. Bobby Jean

25. Glory Days

26. Dancing in the Dark (followed by Band Introductions)

27. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (pictures of Danny Federici… more )

Encore 2:

28. I'll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)

Bruce Springsteen will play as second night at BST Hyde Park on Saturday 8th July.

READ MORE - Bruce Springsteen at BST Hyde Park 2023: Support acts, stage times & more