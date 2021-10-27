Kings Of Leon, George Ezra and Disclosure for Boardmasters 2022

Kings of Leon are among the headliners at Boardmasters 2022. Picture: Press

The Cornish festival has announced its first wave of acts for next year. Find out who else is on the bill.

Boardmasters has announced its headliners for 2022.

The sun, sea and surf festival - which takes place form 10-14 August 2021 - has confirmed Kings of Leon, George Ezra and Disclosure for the top of its bill.

George Ezra will play the first night of the festival, kicking things off on the Friday night. Dance duo Disclosure will play the Saturday night of the festival and Caleb Followill and co will close things out with a career-spanning set on the Sunday night of the festival.

Tickets go on general sale on 29 October from 10am.

The presale starts on 28 October from 10am and fans have until midnight tonight to sign up at boardmasters.com for exclusive access.

Also announced are the likes of Bastille, Idles, Joy Crookes, Tom Grennan, Declan McKenna, Freya Ridings and more.

The festival made a triumphant return this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and was also marred in 2019 by severe weather warnings.

Its 2021 instalment saw performances from the likes of Foals, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Sam Fender, Blossoms and more.

Meanwhile, Kings of Leon are set to play headline dates in the UK and Ireland next year as part of their When You See Yourself world tour.

Kings Of Leon’s 2022 arena tour also includes two rescheduled dates at Leeds First Direct Arena and and Newcastle's Utilita Arena. Original tickets for these shows remain valid.

See Kings of Leon's 2022 UK & Ireland Tour dates: