Boardmasters Festival confirms 2020 dates & special early bird access for 2019 ticket holders

Boardmasters announces return for 2020. Picture: Press/Alex Rawson/Boardmasters

The Cornish festival has confirmed it will return next year after it was forced to cancel in 2019 due to forecasted severe weather conditions.

Boardmasters has confirmed its return and dates for 2020.

The surf, sea and sun festival was forced to cancel in 2019, where Florence + The Machine and Foals were set to perform due to forecasted severe weather.

Now, the festival has confirmed its dates for 2020, letting would-be festival goers know that 2019 ticket holders will have exclusive access to an early bird ticket presale on Thursday 17 October from 8am.

The remaining early bird tickets will be released on Thursday 24 October from 8am.

Last year, when cancelling the festival, Boardmasters wrote: "Festival organisers wrote in a statement: "Following full consultation with all of the relevant authorities including independent safety advisors, Devon and Cornwall Police, emergency services and the Met Office, a final decision was made this evening.

"The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first, and the potential risk is too severe for the event to go ahead at this time. Refund advice will be shared as soon as possible - please follow Boardmasters’ social media for official updates.

"We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans, and apologise for any disruption caused to local businesses, performers and crew who were looking forward to Boardmasters as much as we were."

However, last month they confirmed that all refunds for face value tickets had been processed.