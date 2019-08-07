Boardmasters Festival 2019 cancelled due to severe weather

The Cornish festival, where Florence + The Machine and Foals were set to headline, has been cancelled due to forecasted severe weather conditions.

The festival, which was set to take place on the Cornish coast at Watergate Bay from 7-11 August with headliners in Florence + The Machine and Foals, will not take place for fear of high winds.

Festival organisers write in a statement: "Following full consultation with all of the relevant authorities including independent safety advisors, Devon and Cornwall Police, emergency services and the Met Office, a final decision was made this evening.

"The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first, and the potential risk is too severe for the event to go ahead at this time. Refund advice will be shared as soon as possible - please follow Boardmasters’ social media for official updates.

"We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans, and apologise for any disruption caused to local businesses, performers and crew who were looking forward to Boardmasters as much as we were."

Boardmasters 2019 is cancelled. Please read the statement. pic.twitter.com/LCutdaZphX — Boardmasters (@boardmasters) August 6, 2019

Also scheduled to play the festival were the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Sam Fender, Razorlight, The Wombats and Franz Ferdinand.

The surfing at Fistral Beach will go ahead as planned, with surfers travelling to the destination from across the world.

Last year's festival saw Catfish And the Bottlemen, The Chemical Brothers and George Ezra headline.