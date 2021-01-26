Primal Scream and Hot Chip Megamix to headline Bigfoot, the UK's first craft beer music festival

Primal Scream are set to headline Bigfoot 2021. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Rocks band and the synthpop outfit will top the bill at the inaugural event, which is is set to take place in June 2021.

Primal Scream and Hot Chip Megamix have been confirmed for Bigfoot Festival 2021.

The Scottish rockers and the Over and Over outfit will headline the UK's first craft beer music festival, which is set to take place from 18-20 June this year.

After postponing its first edition in 2020, Bigfoot will now hold its inaugural event this summer amid the sprawling forest and lake of Ragley Hall, Warwickshire.

Bobby Gillespie and co will bring their catalogue of absolute classics to proceedings, including Moving On Up, Loaded, Rocks and Country Girl, while Hot Chip will bring their twist on their indie electro classics with an infectious Megamix set.

READ MORE: What is the sample from at the start of Loaded by Primal Scream?

Come find Bigfoot - all tickets are now on sale, tell your friends, let’s do this! We’re giddy with excitement to announce that the legendary Scottish band @primalscream will be headlining our inaugural year! Check out the full lineup live now https://t.co/sY9hm57ZR4 pic.twitter.com/xyyKfiA2uQ — Bigfoot Festival (@BigfootFest) January 26, 2021

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival is cancelled- get the latest info here

Other acts confirmed for the event - which blends the hottest acts with craft beer - are Fat White Family, Maribou State ( DJ set), Baxter Dury, A Certain Ratio, Erol Alkan London African Gospel Choir and more.

Co-founder, Greg Wells, says, "I can’t think of a better way to recover from COVID, Brexit andTrump, than for us all to get together in the great outdoors at the height of English summer time, drink locally-made world-class beer, and watch one of the all time great bands."

Festival organisers add that "Bigfoot is operating a watertight COVID secure protocol which includes: COVID secure Risk Assessments on every aspect of the event, strong layout and density management as well as flow planning, informative and welcoming safety stewarding, increased cleaning procedures at every touch point and PPE and Track & Trace details for festival goers".

Standard tickets, which include camping, are priced at £120, while packages are available for groups of four at £360.

For more details, visit bigfootfestival.co.uk.

See the line-up for Bigfoot 2021:



A CERTAIN RATIO / BAXTER DURY / BIG JOANIE / BOB VYLAN / CHUBBY AND THE GANG / DINOSAUR PILE UP / EROL ALKAN / FAT WHITE FAMILY / FRANC MOODY / GERD JANSON / HEIDI / HOT CHIP MEGAMIX / JOHN / LONDON AFRICAN GOSPEL CHOIR PERFORM GRACELAND / LOU HAYTER / MARIBOU STATE (DJ) / DYNAMITE MC PRESENTS GRAND KRU SOUNDSYSTEM / NADIA KSAIBA / PETE FOWLER / PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS / PRIMALSCREAM / SOPHIE LLOYD / THE WYTCHES / TROJAN SOUNDSYSTEM / TSHA / WARMDUSCHER

READ MORE: Online gig scammers targeting UK virtual events