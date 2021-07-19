All Points East festival will require an NHS COVID Pass for entry

All Points East will require festival-goers to show their COVID-19 status. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Victoria Park festival has confirmed it will go ahead in August this year, but will require festival goers to prove they are unlikely to have COVID-19.

All Points East Festival has reassured music-lovers that it is still taking place, while releasing new tickets.

The event, which is set to take place across the August Bank Holiday weekend at east London's Victoria Park, will be back after having to close its doors in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill will be topped by the likes of Jamie xx, Kano, Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club, London Grammar and Jorja Smith, with many more acts on the line-up.

However, despite England's social distancing rules being dropped on Monday 19 July, the festival has revealed that its attendees will be required to show their NHS COVID Pass in order to enter.

In line with Government advice, you'll be required to present your NHS COVID Pass to enter APE.



For more info, you can find our FAQs here: https://t.co/DvlwfLMpcq



We’re sure you'll have questions for us, and we’ll be updating our FAQs as we receive further government guidance. — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) July 19, 2021

READ MORE: Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Festival organisers said in a fresh statement: "Through all the uncertainty around summer festivals, we have been busy carefully planning for every eventuality. Following Monday’s government briefing and the excellent news surrounding the festival calendar, we are beyond delighted to share that All Points East will be going ahead as planned in August 2021!"

They added: "We want to provide the very best fan experience and keep our visitors safe, therefore in line with advice and guidance from the UK and local government, you will be required to present your NHS COVID Pass to gain access to All Points East, and to help us to reduce the risk of COVID-19. More details on the pass can be found on our website and the NHS website."

The NHS COVID Pass will show if festival goers have been double-vaccinated at least 14 days before the event, will provide proof of festival-goers testing negative within 48 hours of the event, or will determine if they have natural immunity with a positive PCR test 180 days before the event.

The festival has also been given permission to expand their capacity for Friday 27 August and Saturday 28 August, with newly released tickets on sale now.