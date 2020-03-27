All Points East Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus: How to get a refund

Tame Impala. Picture: Press

The festival, which takes place in London's Victoria Park with headliners including Tame Impala, has been cancelled this year. Find out more about tickets and refunds here.

All Points East 2020 has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The festival - which was set to take place in London's Victoria Park this May with headliners in Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kwaftwerk and The Kooks and The Wombats - have now confirmed it cannot take place in 2020.

In a statement they wrote: "Following the daily escalating developments in the COVID 19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision that All Points East 2020 will be cancelled. The decision was made following a constant review of recent Government actions and statements, and after further consultation with key partners and agencies it is clear that we are unable to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of those working at and attending the event."

Read their full statement here:

We're sad to say that All Points East will not be taking place in 2020. Please read our statement in full below or at https://t.co/OaaLQQxmZs. Stay safe, and see you next year. pic.twitter.com/f6OpaUuHqX — allpointseastuk (@allpointseastuk) March 27, 2020

Festival organisers also confirmed that more information will be issued on how to obtain a refund.

The write: "You will be contacted directly by the ticket agent you purchased from very soon with full information on the ticket refund process. If you have not been contacted about a refund by your ticket agent by 9th April please get in touch with them directly, bearing in mind they will be extremely busy at this time."

All Points East is the latest in a long line of festivals to be cancelled or postponed, including Glastonbury Festival, Coachella, SXSW, Snowbombing, Isle of Wight, Download and more.

