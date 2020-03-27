All Points East Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus: How to get a refund

27 March 2020, 10:43 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 11:08

Tame Impala
Tame Impala. Picture: Press

The festival, which takes place in London's Victoria Park with headliners including Tame Impala, has been cancelled this year. Find out more about tickets and refunds here.

All Points East 2020 has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

The festival - which was set to take place in London's Victoria Park this May with headliners in Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kwaftwerk and The Kooks and The Wombats - have now confirmed it cannot take place in 2020.

In a statement they wrote: "Following the daily escalating developments in the COVID 19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision that All Points East 2020 will be cancelled. The decision was made following a constant review of recent Government actions and statements, and after further consultation with key partners and agencies it is clear that we are unable to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of those working at and attending the event."

Read their full statement here:

Festival organisers also confirmed that more information will be issued on how to obtain a refund.

The write: "You will be contacted directly by the ticket agent you purchased from very soon with full information on the ticket refund process. If you have not been contacted about a refund by your ticket agent by 9th April please get in touch with them directly, bearing in mind they will be extremely busy at this time."

All Points East is the latest in a long line of festivals to be cancelled or postponed, including Glastonbury Festival, Coachella, SXSW, Snowbombing, Isle of Wight, Download and more.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

Latest On Radio X

Radio X Best Of British 2020 with Strongbow

Vote for Radio X's Best Of British with Strongbow

Music News

Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction

The greatest movie soundtracks of all time

Features

Noel Gallagher and Anais Gallagher attend the 2019 BMI London Awards at The Savoy Hotel on October 21, 2019 in London, England.

"Pray for him": Anaïs Gallagher shares pics of boyfriend who's "stuck" with her in lockdown

Noel Gallagher

Best British Debut Albums

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Features

Biffy Clyro 2020

Biffy Clyro delay A Celebration of Endings album and share new release date

Biffy Clyro