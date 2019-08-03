Are these the ugliest Britpop Album covers?

From the bizarre to the downright dismal, get a load of some of the worst Britpop album artworks to ever hit the shops.

Supergrass - I Should Coco The band’s debut LP may have included fun-loving anthem, Alright, but it's cover made the band look like trolls who wanted to eat you. Supergrass - I Should Coco album cover. Picture: Press

Suede - Coming Up Suede’s Coming Up may be a neon mess, but their album certainly makes up for it. Suede - Coming Up album artwork. Picture: Press

Ocean Colour Scene - Marchin' Already By their third album, Ocean Colour Scene had finally perfected the art of standing an equal width apart. Ocean Colour Scene - Marchin' Already album cover. Picture: Press

Lush - Lovelife Nothing says British shoegazing band quite like a cactus seller holding up their sign. Lush - Lovelife album cover. Picture: Press

The Auteurs - New Wave Cracking album. Terrible cover. The Auteurs - New Wave album artwork. Picture: Press

Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish Blur may have thought modern life was rubbish, but they probably should have used some of it to make a better album cover. Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover. Picture: Press

Gay Dad - Leisure Noise Now, where have we seen this before? Designed by Peter Saville of New Order fame, Gay Dad’s Leisure Noise LP is so bad it's practically trying to run away from itself. Gay Dad - Leisure Noise album cover. Picture: Press

Marion - This World And Body Either the photographer really loved those ceiling lights, or this is a case of really bad cropping. Marion - This World And Body album cover. Picture: Press

Space - Spiders Space's debut album is pretty much an arachnophobe's worst nightmare. And let's not even mention those bathroom tiles. Space - Spiders album cover. Picture: Press

These Animal Men - Too Sussed A Britpop kid on a cross. Enough said. These Animal Men - Too Sussed album cover. Picture: Press