Are these the ugliest Britpop Album covers?
3 August 2019, 18:30 | Updated: 3 August 2019, 18:31
From the bizarre to the downright dismal, get a load of some of the worst Britpop album artworks to ever hit the shops.
Supergrass - I Should Coco
The band’s debut LP may have included fun-loving anthem, Alright, but it's cover made the band look like trolls who wanted to eat you.
Suede - Coming Up
Suede’s Coming Up may be a neon mess, but their album certainly makes up for it.
Ocean Colour Scene - Marchin' Already
By their third album, Ocean Colour Scene had finally perfected the art of standing an equal width apart.
Lush - Lovelife
Nothing says British shoegazing band quite like a cactus seller holding up their sign.
The Auteurs - New Wave
Cracking album. Terrible cover.
Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish
Blur may have thought modern life was rubbish, but they probably should have used some of it to make a better album cover.
Gay Dad - Leisure Noise
Now, where have we seen this before? Designed by Peter Saville of New Order fame, Gay Dad’s Leisure Noise LP is so bad it's practically trying to run away from itself.
Marion - This World And Body
Either the photographer really loved those ceiling lights, or this is a case of really bad cropping.
Space - Spiders
Space's debut album is pretty much an arachnophobe's worst nightmare. And let's not even mention those bathroom tiles.
These Animal Men - Too Sussed
A Britpop kid on a cross. Enough said.
The Verve - Urban Hymns
The Verve’s Urban Hymns artwork has become one of the most iconic post-Britpop covers around… but it is just a picture of five lads at the park.