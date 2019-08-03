Are these the ugliest Britpop Album covers?

3 August 2019, 18:30 | Updated: 3 August 2019, 18:31

From the bizarre to the downright dismal, get a load of some of the worst Britpop album artworks to ever hit the shops.

  1. Supergrass - I Should Coco

    The band’s debut LP may have included fun-loving anthem, Alright, but it's cover made the band look like trolls who wanted to eat you.

    Supergrass - I Should Coco album cover
    Supergrass - I Should Coco album cover. Picture: Press

  2. Suede - Coming Up

    Suede’s Coming Up may be a neon mess, but their album certainly makes up for it.

    Suede - Coming Up album artwork
    Suede - Coming Up album artwork. Picture: Press

  3. Ocean Colour Scene - Marchin' Already

    By their third album, Ocean Colour Scene had finally perfected the art of standing an equal width apart.

    Ocean Colour Scene - Marchin' Already album cover
    Ocean Colour Scene - Marchin' Already album cover. Picture: Press

  4. Lush - Lovelife

    Nothing says British shoegazing band quite like a cactus seller holding up their sign.

    Lush - Lovelife album cover
    Lush - Lovelife album cover. Picture: Press

  5. The Auteurs - New Wave

    Cracking album. Terrible cover.

    The Auteurs - New Wave album artwork
    The Auteurs - New Wave album artwork. Picture: Press

  6. Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish

    Blur may have thought modern life was rubbish, but they probably should have used some of it to make a better album cover.

    Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover
    Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover. Picture: Press

  7. Gay Dad - Leisure Noise

    Now, where have we seen this before? Designed by Peter Saville of New Order fame, Gay Dad’s Leisure Noise LP is so bad it's practically trying to run away from itself.

    Gay Dad - Leisure Noise album cover
    Gay Dad - Leisure Noise album cover. Picture: Press

  8. Marion - This World And Body

    Either the photographer really loved those ceiling lights, or this is a case of really bad cropping.

    Marion - This World And Body album cover
    Marion - This World And Body album cover. Picture: Press

  9. Space - Spiders

    Space's debut album is pretty much an arachnophobe's worst nightmare. And let's not even mention those bathroom tiles.

    Space - Spiders album cover
    Space - Spiders album cover. Picture: Press

  10. These Animal Men - Too Sussed

    A Britpop kid on a cross. Enough said.

    These Animal Men - Too Sussed album cover
    These Animal Men - Too Sussed album cover. Picture: Press

  11. The Verve - Urban Hymns

    The Verve’s Urban Hymns artwork has become one of the most iconic post-Britpop covers around… but it is just a picture of five lads at the park.

    The Verve - Urban Hymns album cover
    The Verve - Urban Hymns album cover. Picture: Press

