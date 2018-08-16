These 10 Rock Stars Absolutely Smashed Their Exam Results

Queen's Brian May, Professor Dr. Brian Cox and Coldplay's Chris Martin. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images & Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images & Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rock music doesn't have to be dumb. Celebrate A-Level results day with 10 musicians who are actually pretty smart.

Today is A-Level results day, a day which strikes fear into many a British teenager's heart.

Receiving exam results are thought of as an event which can change the course of your life forever and determine the course of your career.

But for some of these these clever rockers, their education turned out to be a plan b or a career change.

See Radio X's list of 10 smart rockers who absolutely smashed their exam results: