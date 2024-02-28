Rich Wolfenden is running the London Marathon for Global's Make Some Noise

Indie Night legend Rich Wolfenden is running the London Marathon in April - support him here! Picture: Radio X

Here's how you can support the host of the Radio X Indie Night on his charity run!

By Radio X

He's been responsible for keeping Radio X listeners' Friday and Saturday evenings going with the Indie Night, now Rich Wolfenden is facing a challenge almost as tough as keeping those classic floorfillers coming - he's running the London Marathon on Sunday 21st April 2024!

Rich says: "I'm running the London Marathon this year to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise, a national charity that supports small charities looking after some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"Right now there are many people across the UK living in crisis. Small charities are working hard in our communities accross the country to support those in need, but they don't have enough resources to support people who are in need."

"That’s why this year alone, Global’s Make Some Noise is supporting at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects, employment programmes and many more."

So if you've ever had cause to thank Rich for playing your favourite banger on Radio X, had a shout out on the Indie Night, or just want to support some incredibly worthwhile charities, then please support this fine figure of a man as he prepares to run 26.2 miles around London's finest landmarks.

You can either support Rich by texting the number below, or giving at his fundraising page here.

To donate £10 text RICH10 (without a space) to 707 66

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise

16 and over only.

Please seek bill payer’s permission.

Standard network charges may apply

Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com