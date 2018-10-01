VIDEO: Eddie Vedder Covers The Smiths With Johnny Marr

See the Pearl Jam frontman perform There Is A Light That Never Goes Out with the legendary guitarist.

Footage has emerged which sees Eddie Vedder joining Johnny Marr on stage for a classic Smiths track.

The Pearl Jam frontman joined the iconic former Smiths guitarist onstage during his performance at the Ohana Music Festival in Dana Point, California.

Introducing Vedder on stage towards the end of his set, Marr told the crowd: "I’d just like to take this opportunity to thank a good friend of mine, someone who I’ve admired and who’s been good to me and who’s an inspiration, and I'd like to invite him up on stage to sing this next song."

The pair then launched into The Smiths much-loved 1986 The Queen Is Dead track, which Vedder transformed with his gruff vocals.

Watch a clip of the performance above.

Eddie Vedder is no stranger to an onstage appearance or two, recently taking to the stage with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, comedy actor Will Ferrell, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike Cready and singer Brandi Carlile to perform Depeche Mode's Personal Jesus.

Watch them in a video shared on YouTube by MrBubbrub here: