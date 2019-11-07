"Nigel Farage on guitar": Johnny Marr responds to The Smiths reunion rumours

7 November 2019, 10:42 | Updated: 7 November 2019, 10:52

The former Smiths guitarist has replied to a fan on Twitter who's asked about the possibility of the Manchester band reforming.

Johnny Marr has responded to rumours about The Smiths getting back together.

The Queen Is Dead guitarist was quizzed by a fan on Twitter about the possibility of a Smiths reunion being "closer than ever" by sharing a screenshot of claims made by a fan forum.

However, the This Charming Man rocker simply responded: "Nigel Farage on guitar".

READ MORE: Why Did Johnny Marr Change His Name?

Marr's response and namecheck of the Brexit Party leader is thought to be a possible comment on former Smiths frontman Morrissey's own political leanings.

The Hand In Glove singer recently hit the headlines for wearing a "Fuck The Guardian" t-shirt at his LA gig last month, appearing to hit out at criticism from the publication.

During a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, Morrissey also opted to wear a For Britain badge, showing his support for the party.

See a clip of his performance here:

READ MORE: How Johnny Marr came up with one of the Smiths' greatest songs

It's not the first time Moz has aligned himself with the group, which was founded by Anne Marie Waters in 2017- after she lost the UKIP leadership race.

While Johnny Marr didn't give an outright yes or no about a reunion, we can probably deduce he's not looking to get the band back together any time soon.

However, speaking back in June about whether he felt his former bandmate's behaviour meant people would ruin The Smiths legacy, the Generate singer suggested he was "not worried".

Asked by NME if he was concerned a generation of people will miss out on The Smiths music, the rocker replied: "No. I don’t think you can change history. I’ve said that before. I’m not worried. It’s got nothing to do with my world or my life.

"The songs are out there for people to judge, relate to and hear. I think that’s all going to be forgotten in a few weeks, as these things inevitably are – for better or worse."

He added: "It’s always been that way. I understand the issue, but I’m used to stuff coming and going. I don’t worry about people missing out on the culture. That would be like saying to a teenage me ‘Are you worried about you and your mates missing out on The Velvet Underground?’ That was never going to happen. I know the way things go. Things come and go.”

READ MORE: Johnny Marr was "fucking heartbroken" when The Smiths split

