WATCH: The Killers Play The 1980s Movie Themes Game

Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci go head to head on their knowledge of classic film tunes - but who triumphed?

There’s always been something of an 80s element to the music of The Killers.

So when frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr came into Radio X to talk to Gordon Smart, he thought he’d test their knowledge of that fabulous decade with a musical quiz.

But rather than play them some 80s tunes, how well do they know their 80s movie theme tunes?

Watch them play against each other and let’s find out who really is The Man?