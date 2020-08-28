The Killers team up with The Rolling Stones for new remix

Brandon Flowers and co appear on a new version of a vintage 70s Stones track.

The Rolling Stones and The Killers have joined forces to release a new version of the Stones song Scarlet.

The Stones issued the original - which features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page - last month and now another version has arrived with some input from Brandon Flowers and co.

The track was originally recorded in October 1974 but had not been heard befor, and is set to feature on a reissue of the band's 1973 album Goats Head Soup.

Now the veteran band have released the rendition featuring the Brandon Flowers-fronted rockers and their regular collaborator, Jacques Lu Cont - real name Stuart Price.

The latter - who has produced and co-written tracks for the likes of Madonna, Dua Lipa, New Order and Kylie Minogue - first started working with The Killers when he created one of the best remixes ever for Mr Brightside.

Scarlet was originally just a demo born out of a jamming session with Page, but it turned out so well, the Stones decided to issue the track as a trailer for the archive re-release.

Keith Richards said of the track: "My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren't actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it."

The Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup reissue is released on 4 September.