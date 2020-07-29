The Killers respond to 2009 US tour sexual misconduct claims

The Killers at Lolapalooza Festival in 2009. Picture: Jeff Gentner/Getty Images)

A legal representative for the Las Vegas rockers say the band are taking allegations of sexual misconduct on one of their tours "extremely seriously".

The Killers have responded to allegations of sexual misconduct on one of their tours.

A female sound engineer by the name Chez Cherrie shared her account of working backstage on the Mr. Brightside rocker's 2009 tour.

In an article published online, she alleged that members of the stage crew took turns to engage with sexual activity with a woman in a dressing room.

None of the band members were implicated in the allegations, but a representative for The Killers has said the band will conduct an investigation of past and present tour staff.

A legal representative for The Killers told BBC News: "Any allegations of inappropriate behaviour by anyone on The Killers touring team are taken extremely seriously by the band and their management.

"This person's story is appalling and, while The Killers do not have the same touring crew in 2020 that they had earlier in their career, they will be conducting a thorough investigation into past and present tour staff.

"Their legal team will be reaching out to this person for more information and clarity on the alleged incidents as detailed, as well as to the audio vendor who provided crew for the tour.

"The band are astonished and shocked by these claims. The behaviour attributed to them and their crew is unrecognisable and in direct opposition to the principles with which they run their workplace."

Recalling a specific incident in Milwaukee, the sound engineer said: "We were about half way through our load-in when the FOH [front of house] engineer came over radio and said, 'Hey guys, there is a girl set up in Dressing Room A. Put your name on the list outside the door with your radio channel and we'll call you when it's your turn.'

"I continued my load out, occasionally hearing a name come over the radio to notify them that it was their turn on the train in Dressing Room A.

"Cherrie said that later, on the bus, members of the crew would "swap stories" about their time with the woman.As they were departing, she says a security guard ran towards the bus.

"The security guy said, and I will never forget this moment because a piece of me died that night, 'That girl in Dressing Room A is passed out and naked. Is anyone going to take care of her?'

She says the men on the bus laughed and declined, before leaving the venue."I cried that night in my bunk," she said.

"I should've left the tour. I should've spoken up for that woman. I should've defended her... and made sure she was okay."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

SupportLine

www.supportline.org.uk/

Tel: 01708 765200

Rape Crisis

rapecrisis.org.uk/

Living Without Abuse

lwa.org.uk/understanding-abuse/abusive-relationships/emotional-and-psychological-abuse

Tel: 0808 80 20 200 28

NSPCC

nspcc.org.uk

Sexual Abuse Link

Tel: 0808 800 5000 (24 hours, every day)

Refuge

refuge.org.uk

Tel: 0808 2000 247

Victim Support

victimsupport.org.uk

Tel: 0808168 9111

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

mind.org.uk

Tel: 0300 123 3393