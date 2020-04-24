The Killers postpone 2020 UK & Irish dates: What are the 2021 dates & can you get a refund?

24 April 2020, 09:47 | Updated: 24 April 2020, 10:52

The Killers' Brandon Flowers at 2019 Forecastle Festival
The Killers' Brandon Flowers at 2019 Forecastle Festival. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Brandon Flowers and co have finally confirmed that their Imploding The Mirage tour dates, which were set to take place in May and June this year, have now been postponed to 2021.

The Killers' 2020 tour UK and Irish dates have now been officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandon Flowers and co were set to return to this side of the pond for their Imploding The Mirage tour dates, which included two shows at London's Emirates Stadium.

Now they have officially confirmed their 2020 dates will no longer take place, while rescheduling the gigs for 2021.

The band shared the updated tour poster this morning, alongside the caption: "UK and Ireland friends...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID. The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent."

See the new dates here:

What are the The Killers' new 2021 dates?

Tuesday 25 May - Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium

Thursday 27 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday 29 May - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

Monday 31 May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

Wednesday 2 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 4 June - London Emirates Stadium

Saturday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 8 June - Falkirk Stadium

Thursday 10 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

Saturday 12 June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

Tuesday 15 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

Wednesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

