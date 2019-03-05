WATCH: The Killers pay tribute to Luke Perry who once starred in their video

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and late Beverly Hills 90210 actor Luke Perry. Picture: Press/ Rob Loud & Chris Pizzello/AP/Press Association Images

Brandon Flowers and co have shared a tribute to the Beverly Hills 90210 star, who died on Monday, recalling how he featured in their ¡Happy Birthday Guadalupe! video.

The Killers have paid tribute to Luke Perry, after news broke of his death on Monday (4 March).

Yesterday it was confirmed that he actor - who was most known for his role in 90s teen drama Beverly Hills 90210 - died, aged just 52, less than a week of suffering a huge stroke.

Now, the Las Vegas rockers have joined the tributes to the Riverdale actor, remembering the time he starred in the video for their Christmas single, ¡Happy Birthday Guadalupe! in 2009.

Taking to social media, the Brandon Flowers and co wrote: "So sad to lose Luke Perry. He did an amazing job in “¡Happy Birthday Guadalupe!” for no compensation, because all went to charity. An honor to have him in the video. He will be greatly missed."

See their post below:

The track featured on The Killers' 2011 (RED) Christmas EP in aid of Product Red- a campaign which raises awareness and funds to help eliminate HIV/AIDS in eight African countries.

Watch the full video for the track, which featured Wild Light and Mariachi El Brox here:

Stars across Hollywood also paid tribute to the actor, with his Riverdale co-star and Pretty In Pink actress Molly Ringwald writing on Twitter: "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family".

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

