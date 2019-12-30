The Killers tease Imploding The Mirage tracklist update

Brandon Flowers and co have teased fans by sharing an updated tracklisting of their forthcoming sixth album.

The Killers have given an update on the progress of their new record.

The Las Vegas rockers are preparing to release their sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2017's Wonderful Wonderful next year, and they've shared what's on their latest draft of the tracklist.

Taking to social media, Brandon Flowers and co shared an image of a Notes document, which listed tracks under an "A LIST" and "B LIST".

The A LIST begins with the album's title track and includes titles such as Blowback, Fire In Bone and Lightning Fields.

See their post here:

As easy as 1 2 3. pic.twitter.com/Tbbt5XcGGg — The Killers (@thekillers) December 29, 2019

We may not know the exact tracklist of their new album yet, but we do know it will be released in "spring 2020" and will be supported by a UK and Irish tour.

Back in November, the Mr. Brightside outfit announced they’ll visit several cities on this side of the pond and will play two dates at London Emirates Stadium.

They’ve also confirmed that Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers will share special guest duties across the dates, which will also see them visit the likes of Manchester's Emirates Stadium and Dublin's Malahide Castle.

The Killers announce Imploding The Mirage Tour. Picture: Press

See The Killers Imploding The Mirage tour dates below:

Thursday 28 May - Falkirk Stadium, Scotland (with Blossoms)

Saturday 30 May - Manchester Emirates Stadium (with Blossoms)

Monday 1 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Wednesday 3 June - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Friday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender) - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Saturday 6 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender)

Tuesday 9 June - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Thursday 11 June - Coventry Ricoh Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Saturday 13 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Tuesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender)

Wednesday 17 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender) - EXTRA DATE ADDED

