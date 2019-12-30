The Killers tease Imploding The Mirage tracklist update

30 December 2019, 11:29 | Updated: 30 December 2019, 12:35

Brandon Flowers and co have teased fans by sharing an updated tracklisting of their forthcoming sixth album.

The Killers have given an update on the progress of their new record.

The Las Vegas rockers are preparing to release their sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2017's Wonderful Wonderful next year, and they've shared what's on their latest draft of the tracklist.

Taking to social media, Brandon Flowers and co shared an image of a Notes document, which listed tracks under an "A LIST" and "B LIST".

The A LIST begins with the album's title track and includes titles such as Blowback, Fire In Bone and Lightning Fields.

READ MORE: Why Mr Brightside is The Killers' saddest song

See their post here:

QUIZ: Do You Know The Lyrics To The Killers' When You Were Young?

We may not know the exact tracklist of their new album yet, but we do know it will be released in "spring 2020" and will be supported by a UK and Irish tour.

Back in November, the Mr. Brightside outfit announced they’ll visit several cities on this side of the pond and will play two dates at London Emirates Stadium.

They’ve also confirmed that Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers will share special guest duties across the dates, which will also see them visit the likes of Manchester's Emirates Stadium and Dublin's Malahide Castle.

The Killers announce Imploding The Mirage Tour
The Killers announce Imploding The Mirage Tour. Picture: Press

See The Killers Imploding The Mirage tour dates below:

Thursday 28 May - Falkirk Stadium, Scotland (with Blossoms)

Saturday 30 May - Manchester Emirates Stadium (with Blossoms)

Monday 1 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Wednesday 3 June - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium (with Blossoms)

Friday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender) - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Saturday 6 June - London Emirates Stadium (with Sam Fender)

Tuesday 9 June - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Thursday 11 June - Coventry Ricoh Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Saturday 13 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium (with Manic Street Preachers)

Tuesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender)

Wednesday 17 June - Dublin Malahide Castle (with Sam Fender) - EXTRA DATE ADDED

QUIZ: Do You Know The Lyrics To The Killers' When You Were Young?

QUIZ: Do You Know The Lyrics To Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine By The Killers?

Latest Videos

Bjork - Army Of Me video

The strangest music videos ever made

Features

Pat Sharp in the 80s

Pat Sharp confirms immersive Fun House for adults still in the works

News

Denzel Washington watches throwback interview

VIDEO: When Denzel Washington reacted to his throwback 90s interview...

The Chris Moyles Show

Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

WATCH: When Carrie Fisher nailed her Star Wars audition with Harrison Ford...

News

The Killers Songs

The Killers Latest

See more The Killers Latest

The Best Tracks Of The 2010s

The Best Tracks of the 2010s

Features

Anthony Kiedsi of Red Hot Chili Peppers during their performance on Moscow's Red Square Saturday, August 14, 1999

Underrated tracks by classic artists

Features

Beastie Boys opening beers in 1987

Cheers! Ten songs about drinks and drinking

Features

Brandon Flowers of The Killers 2020

The Killers add two new dates to Imploding The Mirage UK & Irish stadium tour
The Killers in 2017

QUIZ: How well do you know your Killers lyrics?

Quizzes