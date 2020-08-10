The Killers share “glam” photo before teasing “a little rooftop thing"

The Killers Brandon Flowers at iHeartRadio ALTer Ego at The Forum on January 19, 2019. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci have shared a snap of themselves getting ready for what looks like a performance or video shoot.

The Killers have taken to social media to tease a mysterious "rooftop" event.

The Las Vegas rockers have been giving plenty of performances and during the coronavirus pandemic, but this snap saw frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. get all glammed up for a shoot of some kind.

Sharing an image of themselves in the Mirror, the Mr. Brightside rockers wrote: "A little glam before a "rooftop thing" never hurt no one".

It's unclear what the band members had in the pipeline, but they could indeed be filming more visuals for their Imploding The Mirage album.

The record - which follows 2017's Wonderful Wonderful - is set for release on 21 August 2020, and so far the band have shared the official videos for Caution and My Own Soul's Warning.

Watch the video for Caution, the album's lead track here:

The Killers also shared new dates for their Imploding The Mirage tour.

The band were due to support the new album with dates on this side of the pond in the UK this May and June, but were forced to postpone them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the new dates back in April, they wrote: "UK and Ireland friends...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID. The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can’t, please contact your ticket agent."

See The Killers' new 2021UK and Irish dates here:

Tuesday 25 May - Donacaster Keepmoat Stadium

Thursday 27 May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Saturday 29 May - Coventry Ricoh Stadium

Monday 31 May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

Wednesday 2 June - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 4 June - London Emirates Stadium

Saturday 5 June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 8 June - Falkirk Stadium

Thursday 10 June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

Saturday 12 June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

Tuesday 15 June - Dublin Malahide Castle

Wednesday 16 June - Dublin Malahide Castle