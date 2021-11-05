The Killers' announce 2022 tour dates in Australia and New Zealand

The Killers will visit Australia and New Zealand in 2022. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co are set to tour the Down Under in freshly announced dates for next year. Find out how to buy tickets and how the go on sale.

The Killers have confirmed their plans to visit Australia and New Zealand in winter next year.

The Mr. Brightside rockers are headed Down Under for a run of dates that will see them visit their fans to shows in Auckland and Christchurch, New Zealand before heading to Australia to play arena shows in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

As part of the A Day On The Green concert series, Brandon Flowers and co will also be playing outdoor shows in Aussie wineries, which include shows in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley, Victoria’s Mt Duneed Estate and South Australia’s Barossa Valley.

So when will The Killers head Down Under and when do tickets go on sale? Find out below.

What are The Killers' 2022 Australian and New Zealand dates?

21 November – Auckland, Spark Arena

25 November – Christchurch, Christchurch Arena

29 November – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

3 December Barossa Valley, Peter Lehmann

6 December – Perth, RAC Arena

10 December – Geelong, Mt Duneed Estate

13 December– Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

17 December – Hunter Valley, Hope Estate

19 December – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

When do The Killers' Australian and New Zealand tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale from Monday 15 November.

What are The Killers' 2022 UK dates?

24 May 2022 Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (with Blossoms )

) 26 May 2022 Ashton Gate, Bristol (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 28 May 2022 Ricoh Stadium, Coventry (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 30 May 2022 St Mary's Stadium, Southampton (with Blossoms )

) 1 June 2022 Riverside, Middlesborough (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 3 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 4 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 6 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets for the original show will be valid for this date) (with Blossoms )

) 7 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets on sale Friday, 12 March at 9am GMT) (with Supergrass )

) 9 June 2022 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich (with Blossoms )

) 11 June 2022 Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester (with Blossoms)

The two Irish dates at Dublin's Malahide Castle will now take place on 14 and 15 June 2022.