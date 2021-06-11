The Stone Roses "won't tour anytime soon" says Mani

The Stone Roses in 2013: Mani, Ian Brown, Reni and John Squire. Picture: Warp/Kobal/Shutterstock

The bassist would rather be fishing that playing live with the seminal Manchester band.

The Stone Roses won’t tour again “anytime soon”, according to bassist Mani.

The seminal Manchester band reformed in 2012 for a series of huge outdoor concerts and continued to play shows until 2017, but Mani – real name Gary Mounfield – has now said the band probably won’t head out on the road again.

Speaking on the Life With Brian podcast, the bassist said: “I don’t see myself being on stage anytime soon, to be fair. No touring."

“Nowadays, I just love fishing, man. I like a bit of fluff chucking these days, now I’ve moved into the genteel set. I like a bit of fly-fishing now. I enjoy getting out and emptying my head and communing with nature.

“Also it’s a good excuse to go to the pub after, too.”

When asked why bands like The Rolling Stones keep performing the same hits year after year, Mani said: “It’s called money. Someone once said Mick Jagger dropped 10 pence once and when he bent down to pick it up it hit him on the back of his f***ing head. He loves his cash.”

The Stone Roses live at Wembley Stadium, June 2017. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Plus, the Manc icon admitted that there were a few songs on the band's second album from 1994 that he wasn't that keen on.

“There’s songs on Second Coming that I don’t care if I trip over them and bang my head on them in the street, you know ... there are some howlers out there.

“Just like footballers have howling games, musicians sometimes have howling days when they go in the studios sometimes.”