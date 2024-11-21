Hear The Stone Roses' Love Spreads with Reni's isolated drums

Love Spreads Isolated - Drums (Reni)

Celebrate the genius of the Roses drummer. thirty years after this classic single was first released.

On 21st November 1994, the long wait was over. Love Spreads, the first new Stone Roses material in four years, hit the record stores.

At the time, it seemed like a lifetime since we'd last heard from the peerless Manchester band; their last single had been One Love in July 1990, and interest in the band had been stoked by reissues of older tracks like I Am The Resurrection and Waterfall. Love Spreads was the first track to the be taken from The Second Coming, The Stone Roses' long-awaited follow-up their 1989 self-title debut.

On first listen, Love Spreads was a bit of a shock. For those used to the Funky Drummer sounds of Fools Gold and the like. It was a wall of Led Zeppelin-influenced guitar from John Squire, recorded down at the birthplace of so many classic albums, Rockfield Studios in Wales.

But if you direct your attention away from Squire's impeccable guitarmanship, take a listen to what drummer Alan "Reni" Wren is back there in the rhythm section. In fact, take a listen to the isolated drum track in the clip above. Nice.

Reni Of The Stone Roses rehearsing in Manchester, 1994. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Appetite for new Roses music was so strong, the single went straight into Number 2 on the UK charts on Sunday 27th November. But Love Spreads never made it to the top - it was held off the Number 1 spot by the 90s club anthem Let Me Be Your Fantasy by Baby D.