VIDEO: Watch Flea's Amazing 15 Minute Bass & Trumpet Solo

See the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist wow the audience at the Pathway To Paris concert.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea has gone viral after giving a show-stopping unique performance last week.

The By The Way bassist took to the stage at the Pathway To Paris concert in L.A, which saw him introduced by Patti Smith.

Watch him in action in the 14:14 video above.

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Hilel Slovak with their cover of Fire:

Meanwhile, Flea - whose real name is Michael Peter Balzary - is set to release his autobiography this month.

His memoir, which is entitled Acid For The Children and contains a foreward from Patti Smith, is set for release on 25 September and tells his fascinating life story from his birth in Melbourne Australia.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have also confirmed that new music is on the way.

Anthony Kiedis has revealed that the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be starting work on a new album any time soon.

At New York Fashion Week, Kiedis told the NY Post that the veteran band will be heading into the studio in “about two weeks”.

The new record - their twelfth studio album - will be the follow-up to 2016’s The Getaway, which spawned the singles Dark Necessities and Go Robot. That LP was produced by Danger Mouse, who replaced the Chili Peppers’ long-term collaborator Rick Rubin after a quarter of a century.

Watch the evolution of Red Hot Chili Peppers: