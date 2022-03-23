Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022: John Frusciante, Flea, Chad Smith and Anthony Kiedis. Picture: Gus Van Sant/Press

The band will be presented with the honour at the end of this month.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The veteran LA band - Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, Flea and John Frusciante - will be presented with the 2,717th star on Hollywood Boulevard in a ceremony that takes place on 31st March.

All four current band members are expected to be in attendance at the event, while legendary funk producer George Clinton will unveil the star.

“Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," says producer Ana Martinez.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Picture: Cayman / Alamy Stock Photo

“We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

The Chili Peppers formed in Los Angeles in 1983, originally calling themselves Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem. Their first album, the eponymously-titled Red Hot Chili Peppers was released the following year.

Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022: Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante and Flea. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

The group have weathered a number of line-up changes - including the death of guitarist Hillel Slovak in 1988.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' twelfth studio album, Unlimited Love, is released on 1st April and featured the return of guitarist John Frusciante for the first time in a decade.