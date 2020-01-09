Red Hot Chili Peppers working on new album with John Frusciante

Anthony Kiedis and Jonh Frusciante performing with Red Hot Chili Peppers at Amsterdam Arena, June 2004. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

Chad Smiths confirms the guitarist is back in the studio with the band...

Red Hot Chili Peppers are working on a new album following the return of John Frusciante.

The band's drummer Chad Smith revealed the band are "psyched" to have reunited with the guitarist and confirmed they are currently "concentrating on new songs and writing a new record".

He said: "Yes, John is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We're psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we'll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record.

"We're all real excited to make new music."

Asked to confirm that the band are in the studio making a new record, he told Rolling Stone: "Yes. That's all I can say."

Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1990: Chad Smith, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Flea. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Red Hot Chili Peppers' next shows take place in May and June of 2020, with slots confirmed for the festivals Hangout (15 May), Bottlerock (22 May), Boston Calling (24 May), Ejekt (5 June), Firenze Rocks (13 June), Pinkpop (19 June) and Felyn (20 June).

Frusciante's return meant the Chilis parted ways with Josh Klinghoffer, who they hailed as a "beautiful musician".

In a statement posted on their Instagram in December, the group wrote: "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer.

"Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love.

"We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

"We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group."

This marks the third time Frusciante has returned to the band, as he first left in 1992 to enter rehab for his drug addiction, before returning in 1998 until 2008, although his official exit was confirmed a year later.

Explaining his decision to depart the group, who were on a break anyway at the time, the 49-year-old musician said in 2009: "When I quit the band, over a year ago, we were on an indefinite hiatus.

"There was no drama or anger involved, and the other guys were very understanding.

"They are supportive of me doing whatever makes me happy and that goes both ways.

"To put it simply, my musical interests have led me in a different direction."

He was just 18 when he joined the Chilis in 1988, taking the place of the late Hillel Slovak, who died from a a heroin overdose in June of that year.

The last Chili Peppers record Frusciante featured on was 2006's Stadium Arcadium.