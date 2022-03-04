Red Hot Chili Peppers share Poster Child track

Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared their Poster Child track. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Anthony Kiedis and co have shared the next take to come from their Unlimited Love album.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed a new single titled Poster Child.

The song is the second cut to be taken from their Unlimited Love album, which is set for release on 1st April 2022.

Listen to the laid-back, groove-laden track here:

Poster Child follows lead track Black Summer, their sea-shanty style single, which they shared the official video for earlier this year.

The album marks the first new material since RHCP reunited with their much-loved classic drummer John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith revealed how the band are listening to each other in new ways.



"John’s been back for a while now, so it feels completely natural," the drummer told Rolling Stone. "He’s so into it. He’s working so hard.

"We’re all working hard, but he’s in there with all the overdubs and the magic that he brings."

Anthony Kiedis also revealed there could be another album to come from the band

"We’re gonna put out music by the handful – literally,” the By The Way singer told NME. "Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. We have a lot of shit to turn people onto."

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love album tracklisting:

. Black Summer Here Ever After Aquatic Mouth Dance Not The One Poster Child The Great Apes It's Only Natural She's A Lover These Are The Ways Whatchu Thinkin' Bastards Of Light White Braids & Pillow Chair One Way Traffic Veronica Let 'Em Cry The Heavy Wing Tangelo

Meanwhile, all being well the California funk-rockers will be headed out on global dates this year.

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2022 UK dates here:

Wednesday 22 June - Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat Saturday 25 June - London Stadium with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat Sunday 26 June - London Stadium

Friday 1 July - Glasgow, Bellahouston Park with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

