Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Egypt Pyramids gig: How to stream it

Red Hot Chili Peppers. Picture: Press

The Californication rockers are about to get hotter by playing the the historical wonder this Friday. Find out how you can watch it here.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have touched down in Egypt and are already sharing photos of themselves amongst the the Pyramids of Giza where they are set to play the gig of a lifetime this week.

But, since most of their fans can only dream of joining them there, the Dark Necessities rockers have made it available to stream online.

Find out how you can watch Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer at the Pyramids and more info about the gig here:

What time are the Red Hot Chili Peppers playing Egypt's Pyramids of Giza?

The Californication rockers are set to play the historic landmark on Friday 15 March from 11am PST (6pm GMT).

How can you watch the gig?

As announced on their website, RHCP are live streaming the show from their official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels, which will be broadcast from 7pm GMT.

Just so you don't have to do too much work, we've embedded their YouTube stream for you below:

