New Order announce new live album and film Education Entertainment Recreation

11 February 2021, 16:34

New Order announce new live album and film Education Entertainment Recreation. Picture: Press/Warren Jackson

Education Entertainment Recreation is taken from the band's show at London's Alexandra Palace, which was their only UK performance of 2018.

New Order have announced the release of a special performance, which has been made into a live album and video.

Education Entertainment Recreation (Live At Alexandra Palace) will feature the band's 2018 gig at London's Alexandra Palace, which marked their only UK show of that year.

The two hour and 20 minute spectacular includes beautifully mixed New Order classics alongside tracks from their latest album, Music Complete (2015) and iconic Joy Division songs.

READ MORE: why Joy division had to change their name to New Order

Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, Phil Cunningham and Tom Chapman's 22-track set, pens with Music Complete's Singularity and ends on the iconic Ian Curtis-penned Love Will Tear Us Apart.

Education Entertainment Recreation will be released on May 7th on various formats - 2CD audio, 2CD audio plus the film on BluRay, 3LPs and a limited edition box set featuring all formats with a book and art prints.

Watch the band perform Sub-culture live at the gig:

Education Entertainment Recreation is out now.

Order it at the official New Order store.

READ MORE: What is the meaning of New Order's Blue Monday?

See the setlist from New Order's 2018's Alexandra Palace show:

1. Das Rheingold: Vorspiel (introduction music)

2. Singularity

3. Regret

4. Love Vigilantes

5. Ultraviolence

6. Disorder

7. Crystal

8. Academic

9. Your Silent Face

10. Tutti Frutti

11. Sub-Culture

12. BLT

13. Vanishing Point

14. Waiting for the Sirens Call

15. Plastic

16. The Perfect Kiss

17. True Faith

18. Blue Monday

19. Temptation

20. Atmosphere

21. Decades

22. Love Will Tear Us Apart

