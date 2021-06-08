Manic Street Preachers reschedule NHS tribute gigs

James Dean Bradfield and co have now moved their Welsh dates for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manic Street Preachers have postponed their NHS gigs.

The Welsh rockers were set to play two nights at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, but now their dates have been moved for a second time to Sunday 19 and Monday 20 September 2021.

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Ticketholders unable to attend the free show for NHS staff in September are being advised to contact Ticketmaster so the tickets can be offered to another member of NHS staff.

Refunds will also be offered to anyone who cannot attend the fundraising gig the following night.

Meanwhile, the Manics previously announced announced the details of a new album, single and UK tour for 2021.

The Ultra Vivid Lament will be the band's fourteenth studio album and is to be released on 3 September 2021. The songs were recorded during the winter in Wales at Rockfield studios in Monmouth and the band's own Door To The River studio in Newport with longtime collaborator Dave Eringa.

The first preview from the album is the new track Orwellian, which is available to stream now.

The band say of the song: "The track is about the battle to claim meaning, the erasing of context within debate, the overriding sense of factional conflict driven by digital platforms leading to a perpetual state of culture war."

Orwellian is available to stream now from www.manicstreetpreachers.com.

MANIC STREET PREACHERS' THE ULTRA VIVID LAMENT TRACK LISTING:

Still Snowing In Sapporo Orwellian The Secret He Had Missed Quest For Ancient Colour Don’t Let the Night Divide Us Diapause Complicated Illusions Into The Waves of Love Blank Diary Entry Happy Bored Alone Afterending

The Manics have also announced a full UK tour for September and October 2021. Fans who pre-order The Ultra Vivid Lament from the official store can get early access to tickets, with a pre-sale starting on Wednesday 19 May at 10am.

MANIC STREET PREACHERS UK TOUR DATES 2021: