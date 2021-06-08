Manic Street Preachers reschedule NHS tribute gigs

8 June 2021, 12:44 | Updated: 8 June 2021, 12:49

James Dean Bradfield and co have now moved their Welsh dates for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manic Street Preachers have postponed their NHS gigs.

The Welsh rockers were set to play two nights at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, but now their dates have been moved for a second time to Sunday 19 and Monday 20 September 2021.

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Manic Street Preachers
Manic Street Preachers have shared new dates for their NHS tribute gigs. Picture: Columbia Records/Press

Ticketholders unable to attend the free show for NHS staff in September are being advised to contact Ticketmaster so the tickets can be offered to another member of NHS staff.

Refunds will also be offered to anyone who cannot attend the fundraising gig the following night.

READ MORE: Everything Must Go by Manic Street Preachers - the stories behind the songs

Meanwhile, the Manics previously announced announced the details of a new album, single and UK tour for 2021.

The Ultra Vivid Lament will be the band's fourteenth studio album and is to be released on 3 September 2021. The songs were recorded during the winter in Wales at Rockfield studios in Monmouth and the band's own Door To The River studio in Newport with longtime collaborator Dave Eringa.

The first preview from the album is the new track Orwellian, which is available to stream now.

The band say of the song: "The track is about the battle to claim meaning, the erasing of context within debate, the overriding sense of factional conflict driven by digital platforms leading to a perpetual state of culture war."

Orwellian is available to stream now from www.manicstreetpreachers.com.

MANIC STREET PREACHERS' THE ULTRA VIVID LAMENT TRACK LISTING:

  1. Still Snowing In Sapporo
  2. Orwellian
  3. The Secret He Had Missed
  4. Quest For Ancient Colour
  5. Don’t Let the Night Divide Us
  6. Diapause
  7. Complicated Illusions
  8. Into The Waves of Love
  9. Blank Diary Entry
  10. Happy Bored Alone
  11. Afterending

The Manics have also announced a full UK tour for September and October 2021. Fans who pre-order The Ultra Vivid Lament from the official store can get early access to tickets, with a pre-sale starting on Wednesday 19 May at 10am.

MANIC STREET PREACHERS UK TOUR DATES 2021:

  • 26 September O2 City Hall, Newcastle
  • 28 September Usher Hall, Edinburgh
  • 29 September Caird Hall, Dundee
  • 1 October Victoria Hall, Stoke On Trent
  • 2 October O2 Apollo, Manchester
  • 4 October Barbican, York
  • 5 October Barrowland, Glasgow
  • 7 October O2 Academy, Leeds
  • 8 October Guildhall, Portsmouth
  • 10 October O2 Academy, Bournemouth
  • 11 October Corn Exchange, Cambridge
  • 13 October Forum, Bath
  • 14 October Dome, Brighton
  • 3 December The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

