Kasabian Summer Solstice II at Leicester's Victoria Park: stage times, support, tickets & more
5 July 2024, 11:51 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 11:52
The Leicester band are set to play a huge homecoming show this weekend. Find out what time they're on stage, the support acts and all the other essential info.
Kasabian have are set to play an epic homecoming gig this weekend (6th July).
The Leicester rockers - comprised of Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - will return to their hometown for a huge outdoor show at Victoria Park, Leicester.
Serge told Radio X that the original Summer Solstice, which took place in July 2014, was a life-changing moment for the musician, who was raised in Leicester.
"It was just that amazing feeling of inviting everyone from your town," Serge told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan. "People coming from literally all over the world."
He added: "No one really knew what to plan for, so from about 12 o’clock all the pubs round the area just run out of booze... The city centre was just alive. Like a World Cup win or something. There were people in the fountains. It was crazy."
What are the stage times for Kasabian's Summer Solstice II gig?
- Gates open 3.30pm
- Master Peace: 5.40pm
- Everything Everything: 6.35pm
- Kaiser Chiefs: 7.35pm
- Kasabian: 8.50pm
- Curfew: 10.30pm
Organisers are advising fans to arrive at Victoria Park before 8pm to avoid queues.
See the event's full FAQs at the official site here.
Who's supporting Kasabian at Summer Solstice in Leicester?
Performing with Kasabian at Victoria Park will be London-born singer Master Peace, Mancunian electronica enthusiasts Everything Everything and indie pop favourites Kaiser Chiefs.
Can I still get tickets to Kasabian's Summer Solstice II?
Some tickets are still available for Kasabian Summer Solstice II via Ticketmaster - click here for more info.
How to get to Victoria Park in Leicester
Victoria Park's address is Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RY.
The city circular HOP! bus says: "The Hop service will be operating until 11:30pm (last departure from Haymarket Bus Station) and an additional stop will be in place on Tigers Way, near Lancaster Road to allow easy access to Victoria Park". More details are on their official site here.
There will be multiple road closures during the day. Leicester City Council told the BBC that road closures and restrictions would be in place between 6am BST on Saturday to midnight, There is also limited parking so check the official event FAQs before you travel.
What will Kasabian play on their Summer Solstice II playlist?
The last Kasabian show before Summer Solstice II was at the O2 Academy Edinburgh on Wednesday 3rd July, and you can see the setlist below. However, with the band's new album Happenings released on Friday (5th July), could we expect a few new songs at this homecoming show?
Kasabian at O2 Academy Edinburgh, Wednesday 3rd July 2024 setlist
- Call
- Club Foot
- Ill Ray (The King)
- Shoot The Runner
- Re-Wired
- Underdog
- CHEMICALS
- You're In Love With A Psycho
- Treat
- Coming Back To Me Good
- Algorithms
- SCRIPTVRE
- Vlad The Impaler
- Empire
- L.S.F.
Encore
- Reason Is Treason
- Bless This Acid House
- Fire
What are Kasabian's remaining 2024 UK dates?
Kasabian have just announced four huge UK arena dates for November 2024. Tickets will go on sale at 9.30am (BST) on Wednesday 10th July via Ticketmaster. The band's complete tour itinerary for 2024 is as follows:
- 22nd July O2 Academy Bristol
- 23rd July O2 Academy Bournemouth
- 26th July Latitude Festival
- 8th November - Pulse Live (formerly Resorts World Arena), Birmingham
- 9th November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 15th November - The O2 Arena, London
- 16th November - Co-Op Live, Manchester