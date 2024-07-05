Kasabian Summer Solstice II at Leicester's Victoria Park: stage times, support, tickets & more

Serge Pizzorno onstage with Kasabian in Edinburgh, July 2024. Picture: Alamy Stock Image

The Leicester band are set to play a huge homecoming show this weekend. Find out what time they're on stage, the support acts and all the other essential info.

By Radio X

Kasabian have are set to play an epic homecoming gig this weekend (6th July).

The Leicester rockers - comprised of Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - will return to their hometown for a huge outdoor show at Victoria Park, Leicester.

Serge told Radio X that the original Summer Solstice, which took place in July 2014, was a life-changing moment for the musician, who was raised in Leicester.

"It was just that amazing feeling of inviting everyone from your town," Serge told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan. "People coming from literally all over the world."

He added: "No one really knew what to plan for, so from about 12 o’clock all the pubs round the area just run out of booze... The city centre was just alive. Like a World Cup win or something. There were people in the fountains. It was crazy."

What are the stage times for Kasabian's Summer Solstice II gig?

Gates open 3.30pm

Master Peace: 5.40pm

Everything Everything: 6.35pm

Kaiser Chiefs: 7.35pm

Kasabian: 8.50pm

Curfew: 10.30pm

Organisers are advising fans to arrive at Victoria Park before 8pm to avoid queues.

See the event's full FAQs at the official site here.

Who's supporting Kasabian at Summer Solstice in Leicester?

Performing with Kasabian at Victoria Park will be London-born singer Master Peace, Mancunian electronica enthusiasts Everything Everything and indie pop favourites Kaiser Chiefs.

Kaiser Chiefs will be one of the support acts at Kasabian's Summer Solstice II show. Picture: Press

Can I still get tickets to Kasabian's Summer Solstice II?

Some tickets are still available for Kasabian Summer Solstice II via Ticketmaster - click here for more info.

How to get to Victoria Park in Leicester

Victoria Park's address is Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RY.

The city circular HOP! bus says: "The Hop service will be operating until 11:30pm (last departure from Haymarket Bus Station) and an additional stop will be in place on Tigers Way, near Lancaster Road to allow easy access to Victoria Park". More details are on their official site here.

There will be multiple road closures during the day. Leicester City Council told the BBC that road closures and restrictions would be in place between 6am BST on Saturday to midnight, There is also limited parking so check the official event FAQs before you travel.

What will Kasabian play on their Summer Solstice II playlist?

The last Kasabian show before Summer Solstice II was at the O2 Academy Edinburgh on Wednesday 3rd July, and you can see the setlist below. However, with the band's new album Happenings released on Friday (5th July), could we expect a few new songs at this homecoming show?

Kasabian at O2 Academy Edinburgh, Wednesday 3rd July 2024 setlist

Call

Club Foot

Ill Ray (The King)

Shoot The Runner

Re-Wired

Underdog

CHEMICALS

You're In Love With A Psycho

Treat

Coming Back To Me Good

Algorithms

SCRIPTVRE

Vlad The Impaler

Empire

L.S.F.

Encore

Reason Is Treason

Bless This Acid House

Fire

What are Kasabian's remaining 2024 UK dates?

Kasabian have just announced four huge UK arena dates for November 2024. Tickets will go on sale at 9.30am (BST) on Wednesday 10th July via Ticketmaster. The band's complete tour itinerary for 2024 is as follows: